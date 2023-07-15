ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Suniel Shetty believes Athiya is ‘blessed’ to have KL Rahul in life, read

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently opened up about his advice to his daughter Athiya Shetty regarding her husband KL Rahul, amidst the challenges he faces in his career. Read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jul,2023 09:15:56
Suniel Shetty believes Athiya is ‘blessed’ to have KL Rahul in life, read 834064

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently opened up about his advice to his daughter Athiya Shetty regarding her husband KL Rahul, amidst the challenges he faces in his career. Suniel expressed his concerns about the negativity and hatred directed towards KL Rahul and highlighted the importance of supporting him during difficult times. He described KL Rahul as a good human being and emphasized that his daughter is fortunate to have him as her partner.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had been in a relationship for several years before they tied the knot on January 23 in an intimate and traditional wedding ceremony held at Suniel’s Khandala farmhouse. The wedding was attended by a select group of close family members and friends.

During a recent interview, Suniel was asked to share advice for his daughter Athiya. He began by mentioning how he had encouraged her not to fear success when she entered the film industry and also discussed the importance of being prepared to face failure. He further advised Athiya to have unwavering trust in her partner and to support him wholeheartedly. Suniel acknowledged that as an athlete, KL Rahul’s career would require him to travel extensively, making it challenging for Athiya to accompany him. However, he urged her to be there for him, as athletes, like actors, experience highs and lows in their respective fields, as mentioned in HT.

Suniel also expressed his concerns about the prevalence of negativity and hate in the digital age. He mentioned the influence of algorithms and artificial intelligence in amplifying and controlling hate, describing it as a “scary time.” The actor highlighted the need for understanding and empathy in the face of such challenges.

Suniel Shetty’s heartfelt advice reflects his care and support for his daughter and son-in-law. His words serve as a reminder of the importance of standing by loved ones, particularly during tough times, and the need to combat negativity with love and compassion.

He also warned his son-in-law KL Rahul saying, “Don’t be such a beautiful human being that we seem inferior when it comes to you. You cannot be such a good boy that everybody believes that this is what goodness is about and not you, that’s the kind of child he is. I always tell Athiya that you’re blessed. I tell her she is blessed not necessarily, the other way around,”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Auto Draft 832709
Nikhil Kamath in his most recent episode of “WTF is”, is here to delve into a comprehensive discussion on the topic of “Health”
Captaincy Woes: Time To Get 'Wise' About 'Vice' Captain For Team India 822354
Captaincy Woes: Time To Get ‘Wise’ About ‘Vice’ Captain For Team India
Candid Moments From IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 818711
Candid Moments From IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards 817670
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 817712
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama)? Aparshakti Khurana, Bhuvan Bam, Jitendra Kumar, Karan Tacker, Rana Daggubati, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty 811079
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama)? Aparshakti Khurana, Bhuvan Bam, Jitendra Kumar, Karan Tacker, Rana Daggubati, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty
Latest Stories
Janhvi Kapoor epitomises floral dream in this midi, see pics 834061
Janhvi Kapoor epitomises floral dream in this midi, see pics
Japan's Singer fails to recognise Neha Kakkar, see what happens next 834047
Japan’s Singer fails to recognise Neha Kakkar, see what happens next
Watch: Rahul Vaidya gifts expensive Rolex watch to wife Disha Parmar, latter can’t keep calm 834041
Watch: Rahul Vaidya gifts expensive Rolex watch to wife Disha Parmar, latter can’t keep calm
Tamannaah Bhatia visits her alma-mater ‘ R D National College’ in style, check out 833999
Tamannaah Bhatia visits her alma-mater ‘ R D National College’ in style, check out
Alia Bhatt blends tradition in black bandhani saree, see pics 833938
Alia Bhatt blends tradition in black bandhani saree, see pics
Kiara Advani sirens glam in black bodycon, see pics 833930
Kiara Advani sirens glam in black bodycon, see pics
Read Latest News