Sunny Deol Grooves On Son Karan Deol's Sangeet; Ranveer Singh Laughs

Karan Deol‘s wedding festivities have lit up the whole city in celebration. Earlier, his engagement ceremony took place, and now pictures and videos from the Sangeet ceremony are buzzing online. It was a star-studded affair, with big celebrities attending the event. The Sangeet ceremony took place on Friday. And here’s how Sunny Deol flaunted his dancing skills. Let’s check it out.

In the viral video, Sunny Deol is seen performing wholeheartedly. Not just Karan’s father but his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol performed for the Sangeet ceremony. The family is pleased and excited about the wedding now.

In the other video, Sunny Deol is seen talking with Ranveer Singh. But their expressions, one can say the duo had some fun talking as the actor laughed. At the same time, the people around couldn’t stop to cherish this moment and capture it with their cameras.

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is ready to get married to his girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, on 18th June. The wedding festivities are in swing.

Karan Deol debuted in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. Later he was featured in the film Velle in 2021. In addition, he will also be seen in Apne 2, which will star his grandfather Dharmendra, dad Sunny Deol, and uncle Bobby Deol.

