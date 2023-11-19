Take Code Of Alaya F’s Happy Day In Tube Top And Cargo Pants

Alaya F is a true fashion lover; her every look screams attention. Whether it is a steal-worthy ethnic saree or a bossy pantsuit, she has the knack to do it all with her grace, just like her latest not-so-casual style in a top and pants. So, let’s take a look below.

Alaya F’s Happy Day Glam

Sharing a series of stunning pictures, Alaya F unveils how she makes her day happy with her fashion choices. In her caption, she wrote, “Hope all of you have a happy, happy day today.” The actress embraces her happy day in a casual style. She dons a white tube top with crisscross frills around the neckline tucked in black high-waist cargo pants. In this comfy look, Alaya F looks nothing short of bossy babe.

That’s not all! Alaya adorns her look with beautiful twisted gold hoop earrings. At the same time, her soft curls hairstyle gives her a breezy appearance. At the same time, the black eyes look beautiful. With rosy pink cheeks and greasy nude pink lips, she gives her appearance sophistication. Lastly, with the black block heels, she rounds her appearance.

In the series of photos, Alaya F keeps flaunting her smile as she poses in the all-white backdrop in her house, making us fall for her.

Did you like Alaya F’s casual style? Let us know in the comments.