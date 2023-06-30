ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen moment with beau Vijay Varma from Lust Stories 2

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship has been the talk of the town, and the couple has finally made it official. The confirmation came during the promotional tours and interviews for the highly anticipated anthology, Lust Stories 2. This exciting revelation added an extra layer of excitement to the already buzzworthy project.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 07:55:18
And now that Lust Stories 2 is currently streaming on Netflix, announcing the same, the gorgeous ever Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures, unseen assumably from the sets of the film. We can see the duo in their candid moments on the sets, and we can’t stop crushing over their chemistry, anyway!

Tamannaah’s post

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “#LustStories2 streaming now only on @netflix_in! 🔥🔥🔥
#LustStories2OnNetflix”

Have a look-

Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen moment with beau Vijay Varma from Lust Stories 2

Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen moment with beau Vijay Varma from Lust Stories 2 821852

Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen moment with beau Vijay Varma from Lust Stories 2 821853

Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen moment with beau Vijay Varma from Lust Stories 2 821854

We can see Tamannaah is a sultry red sheer saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse. While on the other hand, Vijay Varma looked spectacular in his denim on denim outfit.

Lust Stories 2 is indeed a star-studded affair, featuring a talented ensemble cast that includes not only Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, and Kumud Mishra, but also the recently confirmed couple, Tamannaah and Vijay. This anthology, produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, offers a unique and refreshing take on relationships, presenting stories from the female perspective.

With such a diverse and talented cast, Lust Stories 2 promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking cinematic experience. Each film within the anthology delves into various aspects of relationships, offering different narratives and insights into the complexities of human connections.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

