ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says 'Heat Wave..'

Tamannaah Bhatia is a renowned diva in the entertainment business. In her latest Instagram dump, she is flaunting her picturesque figure

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Jul,2023 05:05:08
Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says 'Heat Wave..' 838223

Tamannaah Bhatia is mesmerizing fans, and how! The actress for the launch of the Hindi version of the South song Kaavaalaa from the film Jailer on Thursday styled herself in an unseen new sizzling avatar. The actress shared pictures on her Instagram profile where she flaunted her picturesque figure.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Curvaceous Curve

She wore a white plunging bustier and cargo pants in the shared pictures. Her corset bustier put up her curvaceous curves on display. She rounded her look with a pair of silver toe-point heels. She ditched accessories and styled her look with her open hairstyle and minimalistic makeup. Everyone is grooving to the Tamil version of Kaavaalaa, which Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander sing.

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says 'Heat Wave..' 838218

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says 'Heat Wave..' 838216

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says 'Heat Wave..' 838215

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says 'Heat Wave..' 838213

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says 'Heat Wave..' 838211

The actress captioned her post, “Can’t get enough of Kaavaalaa? Here’s #TuAaDilbara 🔥🔥🔥.” In contrast, Tamannaah’s boyfriend, Vijay Varma, couldn’t resist commenting. Reacting to her glamourous and sizzling avatar, he wrote, “Heat wave in monsoon?.”

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says 'Heat Wave..' 838222

In a plunging bustier and cargo pants, Tamannaah Bhatia looked captivating in her new avatar. You can also steal this for your parties and events.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been in the headlines for a long time, rumored to be dating. But the duo didn’t react in the media. Recently the couple opened up about their relationship in public. Since then, fans have been enjoying their togetherness.

Did you like Tamannaah Bhatia’s new look? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kaalkoot, Vijay Verma’s Feeble Flipflop 837807
Kaalkoot, Vijay Verma’s Feeble Flipflop
Tamannaah Bhatia denies Rs 2 crore diamond gift; reveals it's a bottle opener 837736
Tamannaah Bhatia denies Rs 2 crore diamond gift; reveals it’s a bottle opener
Tamannaah Bhatia to grace Nanban Entertainment launch in Chennai, deets inside 836944
Tamannaah Bhatia to grace Nanban Entertainment launch in Chennai, deets inside
Milky Beauty Promo: Tamannaah Bhatia-Chiranjeevi’s spicy romance leaves fans awed 835679
Milky Beauty Promo: Tamannaah Bhatia-Chiranjeevi’s spicy romance leaves fans awed
Tamannaah Bhatia channels vintage glam in striped blazer and polka dot pants 835066
Tamannaah Bhatia channels vintage glam in striped blazer and polka dot pants
Tamannaah Bhatia visits her alma-mater ‘ R D National College’ in style, check out 833999
Tamannaah Bhatia visits her alma-mater ‘ R D National College’ in style, check out
Latest Stories
Ranveer-Alia drop in an epic Rocky-Rani off-screen moment ahead of RRPK release, check out 838252
Ranveer-Alia drop in an epic Rocky-Rani off-screen moment ahead of RRPK release, check out
In Pics: Alia Bhatt keeps check on tie-dye trend with traditional flair 838192
In Pics: Alia Bhatt keeps check on tie-dye trend with traditional flair
Oh, so hot! Jacqueline Fernandez ups the quirk factor in denim bralette and red joggers 838050
Oh, so hot! Jacqueline Fernandez ups the quirk factor in denim bralette and red joggers
Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories 837942
Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories
Karan Johar Scores A Full 10 In Rocky Aur Rani… 838302
Karan Johar Scores A Full 10 In Rocky Aur Rani…
Rashami Desai's Chic Bustier And Flared Pant Outfit 837933
Rashami Desai’s Chic Bustier And Flared Pant Outfit
Read Latest News