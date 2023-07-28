Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says 'Heat Wave..'

Tamannaah Bhatia is mesmerizing fans, and how! The actress for the launch of the Hindi version of the South song Kaavaalaa from the film Jailer on Thursday styled herself in an unseen new sizzling avatar. The actress shared pictures on her Instagram profile where she flaunted her picturesque figure.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Curvaceous Curve

She wore a white plunging bustier and cargo pants in the shared pictures. Her corset bustier put up her curvaceous curves on display. She rounded her look with a pair of silver toe-point heels. She ditched accessories and styled her look with her open hairstyle and minimalistic makeup. Everyone is grooving to the Tamil version of Kaavaalaa, which Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander sing.

The actress captioned her post, “Can’t get enough of Kaavaalaa? Here’s #TuAaDilbara 🔥🔥🔥.” In contrast, Tamannaah’s boyfriend, Vijay Varma, couldn’t resist commenting. Reacting to her glamourous and sizzling avatar, he wrote, “Heat wave in monsoon?.”

In a plunging bustier and cargo pants, Tamannaah Bhatia looked captivating in her new avatar. You can also steal this for your parties and events.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been in the headlines for a long time, rumored to be dating. But the duo didn’t react in the media. Recently the couple opened up about their relationship in public. Since then, fans have been enjoying their togetherness.

Did you like Tamannaah Bhatia’s new look? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.