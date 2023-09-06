Movies | Celebrities

Thank Yor For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila all shine in this fairy tale

The much-anticipated trailer for "Thank You For Coming" has made its debut, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Bhumi Pednekar, one of the film's leading stars, took to Instagram to share this sneak peek with a special message

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Sep,2023 20:45:06
Thank Yor For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila all shine in this fairy tale 849264

The much-anticipated trailer for “Thank You For Coming” has made its debut, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Bhumi Pednekar, one of the film’s leading stars, took to Instagram to share this sneak peek with a special message. In her post, she intriguingly described the movie as “Fairy Tale hai sabse hatke,” which translates to “This princess’ fairy tale is different from everyone else’s.” She encouraged everyone not to miss the chance to experience it in cinemas on October 6th, 2023.

A powerhouse production team at the helm

Behind the scenes, “Thank You For Coming” benefits from the exceptional talents of its production team. This film is produced by none other than the esteemed actor Anil Kapoor and his daughter, Rhea Kapoor. Their involvement adds a layer of prestige to the project, reflecting their dedication to delivering exceptional cinematic experiences.

A stellar cast brings the story to life

The film’s cast is nothing short of stellar, with Bhumi Pednekar in a leading role alongside the charismatic Shehnaaz Gill. Joining them are the talented Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi, each contributing their unique talents to create a captivating narrative. Together, this ensemble promises to make “Thank You For Coming” an engaging and unforgettable cinematic experience.

With the trailer now out, the countdown to the film’s premiere on October 6th has officially begun. “Thank You For Coming” offers a fresh perspective on the classic fairy tale and is poised to stand out in the world of cinema. Mark your calendars for this enchanting journey that celebrates love, friendship, and the essence of life itself.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Shehnaaz Gill's Candid Makeup Video Will Melt Your Heart, See Here 848404
Shehnaaz Gill’s Candid Makeup Video Will Melt Your Heart, See Here
Exclusive: Kusha Kapila bags Amazon miniTV’s 846948
Exclusive: Kusha Kapila bags Amazon miniTV’s Dehati Ladke
Shehnaaz Gill Gets Candid In Pajamas, See Her Cuteness In Mirror Selfie 847212
Shehnaaz Gill Gets Candid In Pajamas, See Her Cuteness In Mirror Selfie
Did Malaika Arora 'unfollow' Kusha Kapila amidst Arjun Kapoor affair rumors? 846448
Did Malaika Arora ‘unfollow’ Kusha Kapila amidst Arjun Kapoor affair rumors?
Exclusive: Mirzapur fame Aasif Khan joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming web series 845556
Exclusive: Mirzapur fame Aasif Khan joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari’s upcoming web series
Bhumi Pednekar Becomes New Brand Ambassador Of EcoSoul Home 844201
Bhumi Pednekar Becomes New Brand Ambassador Of EcoSoul Home

Latest Stories

'World Famous Lover' Producer seeks compensation after Vijay Deverakonda announces ₹1 Crore donation 849260
‘World Famous Lover’ Producer seeks compensation after Vijay Deverakonda announces ₹1 Crore donation
Stunning! Palak Sindhwani blooms in blue deep neck bralette and velvet black trouser 849242
Stunning! Palak Sindhwani blooms in blue deep neck bralette and velvet black trouser
Jai Shree Krishna! Siddharth Nigam Celebrates Krishna Janmashtami 849222
Jai Shree Krishna! Siddharth Nigam Celebrates Krishna Janmashtami
Celebrating 4 years of Chhichhore: What made Shraddha Kapoor’s every college kid’s ultimate crush! 849257
Celebrating 4 years of Chhichhore: What made Shraddha Kapoor’s every college kid’s ultimate crush!
The Jugaadu boys ruling all across! The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 is trending on No. 1! 849254
The Jugaadu boys ruling all across! The trailer of Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 is trending on No. 1!
Pooja Entertainment presents the 1st motion poster of Akshay Kumar starrer, ‘Mission Raniganj’; a promising tale of heroism. 849250
Pooja Entertainment presents the 1st motion poster of Akshay Kumar starrer, ‘Mission Raniganj’; a promising tale of heroism.
Read Latest News