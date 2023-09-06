Thank Yor For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila all shine in this fairy tale

The much-anticipated trailer for “Thank You For Coming” has made its debut, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Bhumi Pednekar, one of the film’s leading stars, took to Instagram to share this sneak peek with a special message. In her post, she intriguingly described the movie as “Fairy Tale hai sabse hatke,” which translates to “This princess’ fairy tale is different from everyone else’s.” She encouraged everyone not to miss the chance to experience it in cinemas on October 6th, 2023.

A powerhouse production team at the helm

Behind the scenes, “Thank You For Coming” benefits from the exceptional talents of its production team. This film is produced by none other than the esteemed actor Anil Kapoor and his daughter, Rhea Kapoor. Their involvement adds a layer of prestige to the project, reflecting their dedication to delivering exceptional cinematic experiences.

A stellar cast brings the story to life

The film’s cast is nothing short of stellar, with Bhumi Pednekar in a leading role alongside the charismatic Shehnaaz Gill. Joining them are the talented Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi, each contributing their unique talents to create a captivating narrative. Together, this ensemble promises to make “Thank You For Coming” an engaging and unforgettable cinematic experience.

With the trailer now out, the countdown to the film’s premiere on October 6th has officially begun. “Thank You For Coming” offers a fresh perspective on the classic fairy tale and is poised to stand out in the world of cinema. Mark your calendars for this enchanting journey that celebrates love, friendship, and the essence of life itself.