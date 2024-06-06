Throwback: Alaya F Shares BTS Photoshoot Moments From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Set

Alaya F doesn’t require any introduction. Even before her film career took off, the diva was the talk of the town for her bold and fiery design choices, which routinely drew attention at red-carpet events. Aside from her acting skills, fashion sense, and love of fitness, the diva has a hidden ability that few people know. Today, she delighted her fans with flashback BTS photoshoot moments from the “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” set while shooting for a song called “Rang Ishq Ka.”

Alaya F’s BTS Photoshoot Moments For “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” Set Appearance-

The diva took to her Instagram post, posting a few throwback pictures and a video for her photoshoot. The actor looked stylish in a grey and black striped tube-style top paired with dark blue shorts. She rounded off her look with side-parted curly open tresses. The actress flaunts her dazzling beauty in peach matte lips and accessories, her outfit with a necklace and gold ear hoops.

In the first picture, the actress took a close-up selfie picture of herself with a charming attitude. In the second picture, she shared a video of herself flaunting her dazzling beauty and giving striking poses for the camera. The actress flaunts her natural beauty in the third picture with a sweet smile. In the fourth video, the actress sits on a chair and shares BTS moments from her photoshoot. Lastly, the actress appeared in a sizzling avatar with stunning beauty.

