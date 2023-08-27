Tiger Shroff fan paints a real-life portrait of him, former gives a special shoutout

When artistry meets fandom, magic happens, and that’s precisely what unfolded when Tiger Shroff stumbled upon a stunning portrait created by one of his fans. The fan, brimming with enthusiasm, shared the remarkable artwork on social media, captioning it with, “Obsessed @tigerjackieshroff. Swipe for the reference and comment what you think below.” It’s clear that the artist poured their heart and soul into this incredible piece.

In a world where creativity knows no bounds, this dedicated fan goes by the handle @drawings.by.hir and graciously welcomed all the love and appreciation for their artwork. They even detailed the materials used, including Prismacolor colored pencils/markers and Sakura Color Products’ white gel pen, giving us a glimpse into the intricate process behind their masterpiece. And let’s not forget the shoutout to @young_artists_help, because in the art world, a little help can go a long way.

Have a look-

But the magic doesn’t end there! Tiger Shroff, known for his humility and appreciation for his fans, took a moment to reshare the artwork and personally thanked the artist, Hiral. It’s heartwarming to see celebrities acknowledging the talent and dedication of their admirers, creating a beautiful bond between artistry and fandom.

In this artistic shoutout, Tiger Shroff reminds us that art has the power to bridge gaps, bring joy, and create connections that transcend boundaries. A round of applause for Hiral and all the talented artists who continue to inspire and delight us!