ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Times when Hansika Motwani proved to be a fashion chameleon, see pics

Hansika Motwani’s style files have always been top-notch. The actress has never failed to wow the fashion enthusiasts with her lookbooks on social media. And here’s how she stunned us all with her fashion colour play on Instagram

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 May,2023 14:15:55
Times when Hansika Motwani proved to be a fashion chameleon, see pics

Hansika Motwani‘s fashion choices are a delightful blend of contemporary chic and timeless grace. Whether she walks the red carpet or strolls the streets, her sartorial selections never fail to make heads turn. With an innate ability to effortlessly combine trends with her personal flair, she sets new benchmarks for fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

And here’s how the actress stunned us all with her stunning colour play with her ensembles all the time. Scroll down beneath to check on her best from the row

Hansika in mint-green bodycon

When Hansika Motwani stunned in her sheer ruched mint-green bodycon dress. The see-through bodice and her sheer golden accessories, the actress gave off nothing but goals. The actress rounded it off with a pair of golden strappy heels. She rounded it off with her wavy long hair. For makeup, she teamed it off with minimal makeup and sheer golden bangles.

Times when Hansika Motwani proved to be a fashion chameleon, see pics 808665

Times when Hansika Motwani proved to be a fashion chameleon, see pics 808666

In bright yellow pantsuit

When Hansika Motwani stunned us all with her spectacular look in a yellow pantsuit ensemble. The actress completed the look with her sleek pulled back eyebrows, smokey bold eyes. The diva rounded it off with pink lips and a stylish pair of pink stilettos.

Times when Hansika Motwani proved to be a fashion chameleon, see pics 808667

Times when Hansika Motwani proved to be a fashion chameleon, see pics 808668

Preppy in fiery orange

When Hansika Motwani looked all grand in her fiery orange co-Ord set. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair. The actress rounded it off with her minimal dewy makeup look and a pair of silver strappy heels. Check it out-

Times when Hansika Motwani proved to be a fashion chameleon, see pics 808669

Gorgeous in blue

When Hansika wowed in a stylish collared striped blue dress. The dress came with beautiful pleats straight from the waist. The outfit further featured a pair of puffy balloon sleeves. She rounded it off with her long wavy hair. She completed the look with minimal makeover and a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Times when Hansika Motwani proved to be a fashion chameleon, see pics 808670

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hansika Motwani’s sunglass collection is dope
Hansika Motwani’s sunglass collection is dope
Hansika Motwani is in awe of husband Sohael Khaturiya's love expression, come check out
Hansika Motwani is in awe of husband Sohael Khaturiya's love expression, come check out
Hansika Motwani is having sleepless nights, find out why
Hansika Motwani is having sleepless nights, find out why
Hansika Motwani opens up on how her mother planted interview session for husband Sohael before marriage
Hansika Motwani opens up on how her mother planted interview session for husband Sohael before marriage
Hansika Motwani calls her mother ‘favourite lady’, shares pics from her young days
Hansika Motwani calls her mother ‘favourite lady’, shares pics from her young days
IPL 2023: Hansika Motwani drops candid pictures from stadium
IPL 2023: Hansika Motwani drops candid pictures from stadium
Latest Stories
Gurmeet Choudhary prompts hotness in blue pantsuit, see pics
Gurmeet Choudhary prompts hotness in blue pantsuit, see pics
It is ‘perfection in imperfection’, for Rupali Ganguly
It is ‘perfection in imperfection’, for Rupali Ganguly
Shruti Haasan Wows Kapil Sharma With Her Vocals; Watch
Shruti Haasan Wows Kapil Sharma With Her Vocals; Watch
Jasmin Bhasin wants to get ‘healed’ in life
Jasmin Bhasin wants to get ‘healed’ in life
“I’m champagne”, Nikki Tamboli goes cheeky
“I’m champagne”, Nikki Tamboli goes cheeky
The SRK-Deepika Scene From Chennai Express Recreated In The StarPlus Show TITLI By Titli and Garv
The SRK-Deepika Scene From Chennai Express Recreated In The StarPlus Show TITLI By Titli and Garv
Read Latest News