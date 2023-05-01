ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Times When Ranveer Singh's Speeches Made Deepika Padukone Emotional On Stage

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the best couples in the industry. Check out Ranveer Singh's heart-melting speeches.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 May,2023 19:45:58
Times When Ranveer Singh's Speeches Made Deepika Padukone Emotional On Stage

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are love bird who often buzzes in the headlines for their couple’s goal moments. Time and again, Ranveer Singh has expressed his emotions for Deepika. The respect, love, and passion for Deepika have made the competition difficult for boys. The duo never misses a chance to wow their fans with their togetherness. In addition, one thing Ranveer Singh never forgets to mention whenever he receives an award on stage. Read more to find out.

Ranveer Singh is fond of his wifey, Deepika Padukone. He has always mentioned Deepika Padukone as the reason behind his success in his speeches. Also, last year he won Filmfare Best Actor. The actor received the award along with Deepika Padukone. He mentioned Deepika Padukone as “Mere ghar mein Laxmi hai. Here is the secret to my success” and “Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone.”

Once, Ranveer Singh also said on stage, “Deepika mai bhagwan se dua kerta hu ki tum ho meri har film ki heroine.” Hearing this, Deepika couldn’t stop blushing. And in another season of IIFA Awards the actor in his speech said, “Mai actor ban gaya, janta ka pyaar kamaya izzat kamayi aur kya mangu? Apni Mastani, apnu Rani se shadi ker li, sach me hero ban gaya mai toh.” Hearing this heartfelt speech, Deepika Padukone became emotional.

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Pop Culture Icon Ranveer Singh Joins Anya Taylor Joy, Blake Lively, and Michael B Jordan as Friend of the House at Tiffany & Co.'s Event in New York
Pop Culture Icon Ranveer Singh Joins Anya Taylor Joy, Blake Lively, and Michael B Jordan as Friend of the House at Tiffany & Co.'s Event in New York
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
Deepika Padukone turns minion, rocks stunning yellow baggy tshirt and blue trouser style
Deepika Padukone turns minion, rocks stunning yellow baggy tshirt and blue trouser style
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
When Fans And Media Crossed Lines With Bollywood Actors 
When Fans And Media Crossed Lines With Bollywood Actors 
Deepika Padukone explores Bhutan, spends day with the natives
Deepika Padukone explores Bhutan, spends day with the natives
Latest Stories
Thuramukham Review: Is The Best Labour Day Film You Will Ever See
Thuramukham Review: Is The Best Labour Day Film You Will Ever See
Exclusive: Krip Kapur Suri to enter Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Exclusive: Krip Kapur Suri to enter Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Shraddha Kapoor And Her Childhood Pictures, Check Out
Shraddha Kapoor And Her Childhood Pictures, Check Out
How to get minimum-amount loans,as low as Rs 10000?
How to get minimum-amount loans,as low as Rs 10000?
How Cute: Ananya Panday receives special gift from little fan, her reaction will melt you
How Cute: Ananya Panday receives special gift from little fan, her reaction will melt you
Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke National Award Film Festival 23
Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke National Award Film Festival 23
Read Latest News