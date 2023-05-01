Times When Ranveer Singh's Speeches Made Deepika Padukone Emotional On Stage

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the best couples in the industry. Check out Ranveer Singh's heart-melting speeches.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are love bird who often buzzes in the headlines for their couple’s goal moments. Time and again, Ranveer Singh has expressed his emotions for Deepika. The respect, love, and passion for Deepika have made the competition difficult for boys. The duo never misses a chance to wow their fans with their togetherness. In addition, one thing Ranveer Singh never forgets to mention whenever he receives an award on stage. Read more to find out.

Ranveer Singh is fond of his wifey, Deepika Padukone. He has always mentioned Deepika Padukone as the reason behind his success in his speeches. Also, last year he won Filmfare Best Actor. The actor received the award along with Deepika Padukone. He mentioned Deepika Padukone as “Mere ghar mein Laxmi hai. Here is the secret to my success” and “Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone.”

Once, Ranveer Singh also said on stage, “Deepika mai bhagwan se dua kerta hu ki tum ho meri har film ki heroine.” Hearing this, Deepika couldn’t stop blushing. And in another season of IIFA Awards the actor in his speech said, “Mai actor ban gaya, janta ka pyaar kamaya izzat kamayi aur kya mangu? Apni Mastani, apnu Rani se shadi ker li, sach me hero ban gaya mai toh.” Hearing this heartfelt speech, Deepika Padukone became emotional.

