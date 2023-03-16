Hansika Motwani is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the Hindi TV artiste as a child artiste and soon, after that, the actress became a part of the South regional entertainment industry like no other. In a very short span of time, Hansika Motwani established her niche in the entertainment industry like no other and courtesy of her hard work and efforts, she’s managed to do well in the entertainment space like no other. Just like any other celebrity, Hansika Motwani too has had her share of controversies regarding her personal life and well, we know it all. Right now, she’s married happily to the ‘love of her life’ aka Sohael Khaturiya and we are glad.

However, she’s also not hesitated from opening about her past life and breakup. As per reports in Hindustan Times, Hansika Motwani was quoted on Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama Season 1 saying,

“It took me many years. It took me at least 7-8 years to say yes to someone. I believe in love. I am a romantic person but I am not very expressive as a romantic person. I believe in the institution of marriage and believe in love. To be honest, I took time and wanted to say yes to someone who is going to be my forever. Sohail came along and made sure that I believe in love even more. He made sure that I fell head over heels for him and yeah, god had his own way. No. That was a different relationship, it is over. This is a different relationship. There is a new beginning to it. I think every relationship has its own way to churn out. I think this has its own way.”

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com