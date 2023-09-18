Movies | Celebrities

Trisha Krishnan Epitomises Minimalistic Glam in Metallic Black Gown And Bold Red Lips

Trisha Krishnan is a queen of hearts. The actress makes a stunning appearance at an event wearing a minimal metallic gown with bold red lips. Check out the photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Sep,2023 15:30:09
Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan is a well-known performing artist in South cinema. She is known for her amazing acting skills through her versatile performance. Other than that, her fashion sense makes her an inspiration for many. And this metallic gown look is no exception.

Trisha Krishnan In Black Metallic Gown

Trisha is a queen of hearts, known to grab attention with her minimalism. For SIIMA Awards 2023, the actress epitomizes minimalism in a black gown from Rudraksh Dwivedi. The diva is rocking this look. Her love for comfort fashion can be seen through her wardrobe choices. The actress exudes simplicity with the see-through metallic embellished bodice followed by a plain black gown. The cutout details beautifully define her shoulders.

Trisha Krishnan Epitomises Minimalistic Glam in Metallic Black Gown And Bold Red Lips 852763

Trisha Krishnan Epitomises Minimalistic Glam in Metallic Black Gown And Bold Red Lips 852764

Trisha Krishnan Epitomises Minimalistic Glam in Metallic Black Gown And Bold Red Lips 852765

How To Accessories The Minimalistic Gown

Add glamour to the minimal gown with the long hoop earrings, bracelets, and rings. The bold winged eyeliner gives her eyes a charismatic look. The rosy cheeks emphasize her sharp face. The messy hairstyle, with straight flying flicks, enhances her stunning appearance. Trisha’s bold red lips elevate her overall look, making fans swoon over her.

Trisha Krishnan epitomizes her simplicity with minimal makeup in the series of photos. Her charismatic smile is undoubtedly stabbing hearts, and we cannot deny it.

Did you like Trisha Krishnan’s minimalistic glam in a black gown? Please share your opinion in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

