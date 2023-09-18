Trisha Krishnan Epitomises Minimalistic Glam in Metallic Black Gown And Bold Red Lips

Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan is a well-known performing artist in South cinema. She is known for her amazing acting skills through her versatile performance. Other than that, her fashion sense makes her an inspiration for many. And this metallic gown look is no exception.

Trisha Krishnan In Black Metallic Gown

Trisha is a queen of hearts, known to grab attention with her minimalism. For SIIMA Awards 2023, the actress epitomizes minimalism in a black gown from Rudraksh Dwivedi. The diva is rocking this look. Her love for comfort fashion can be seen through her wardrobe choices. The actress exudes simplicity with the see-through metallic embellished bodice followed by a plain black gown. The cutout details beautifully define her shoulders.

How To Accessories The Minimalistic Gown

Add glamour to the minimal gown with the long hoop earrings, bracelets, and rings. The bold winged eyeliner gives her eyes a charismatic look. The rosy cheeks emphasize her sharp face. The messy hairstyle, with straight flying flicks, enhances her stunning appearance. Trisha’s bold red lips elevate her overall look, making fans swoon over her.

Trisha Krishnan epitomizes her simplicity with minimal makeup in the series of photos. Her charismatic smile is undoubtedly stabbing hearts, and we cannot deny it.

Did you like Trisha Krishnan’s minimalistic glam in a black gown? Please share your opinion in the comments.