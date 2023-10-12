Movies | Celebrities

Trisha Krishnan joins hands with Miya George for upcoming flick 'The Road,' latter pens note of gratitude

Trisha Krishnan and Miya George have joined forces for the much-anticipated film 'The Road.' Their collaboration not only promises a cinematic treat but has also led to a heartwarming friendship that transcends the silver screen

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Oct,2023 13:00:23
Trisha Krishnan joins hands with Miya George for upcoming flick 'The Road,' latter pens note of gratitude 860655

Trisha Krishnan and Miya George have joined forces for the much-anticipated film ‘The Road.’ Their collaboration not only promises a cinematic treat but has also led to a heartwarming friendship that transcends the silver screen. Miya George, touched by this unique bond, recently took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude to Trisha, offering a sneak peek into the special moments they’ve shared on set. This unexpected connection has added a layer of excitement and anticipation to the film, making it a must-watch for fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

Miya George’s heartfelt note for Trisha

Sharing some beautiful BTS pictures from the sets of The Road. Miya wrote, “When director Arun Vaseegaran narrated me ‘The Road’ movie story nd my character I got excited bcoz of multiple reasons. It was the first movie post delivery nd Luca was about to turn 1 yr old when I committed the movie. I was excited to be able to get back to the job I love . The second reason was @trishakrishnan who I grew up watching on the screen. When the dir narrated scenes I understood that all of my scenes are with Trisha. To my awe she was the best coactor anyone wud get. We spoke alot about fmly, food, frnds, movies etc .we realised we have some things in common too. Like she nd my son share same birthday , being part of girls gang etc . I never expected her to be this frndly. She is a beauty inside out..Thank u Trisha for the tym we had..For the love nd support. May u get everything u wish for.”

Have a look-

Trisha Krishnan joins hands with Miya George for upcoming flick 'The Road,' latter pens note of gratitude 860653

Trisha Krishnan joins hands with Miya George for upcoming flick 'The Road,' latter pens note of gratitude 860654

A look at Miya George’s journey as an actor

Miya George, whose journey in the film industry commenced in the Malayalam film sector, has established herself as a versatile and accomplished performer. Her debut in “Oru Small Family” in 2010 began a flourishing career. Miya has since appeared in several successful films spanning various South Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Her impressive body of work includes standout performances in movies such as “Ee Adutha Kaalath,” “Memories,” and “Anarkali,” where she showcased her ability to portray diverse characters with finesse. Miya George’s dedication to her craft and captivating screen presence have earned her a devoted fan base and the respect of her contemporaries in the industry.

Are you excited to witnes their magic together? Let us know in the comments

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Curl your big day with these bridal jewellery sets: Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan & Hansika Motwani's picks 858736
Curl your big day with these bridal jewellery sets: Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan & Hansika Motwani’s picks
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Aishwarya Lekshmi Reunites With Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi And Others 857353
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Aishwarya Lekshmi Reunites With Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi And Others
Priyanka Chopra And Trisha Krishnan Are In Love With New York Vibes, See Here 857076
Priyanka Chopra And Trisha Krishnan Are In Love With New York Vibes, See Here
South Actor Trisha Krishnan To Marry Malayalam Producer Soon? Know All Details Here 853315
South Actor Trisha Krishnan To Marry Malayalam Producer Soon? Know All Details Here
Trisha Krishnan Epitomises Minimalistic Glam in Metallic Black Gown And Bold Red Lips 852805
Trisha Krishnan Epitomises Minimalistic Glam in Metallic Black Gown And Bold Red Lips
Trisha Krishnan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu share birthday celebration moments, internet in awe 804474
Trisha Krishnan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu share birthday celebration moments, internet in awe

Latest Stories

Kurtis For Women: Your brunch date style guide by Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary 860663
Kurtis For Women: Your brunch date style guide by Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary
Half Love Half Arranged Review: Maanvi Gagroo & Karan Wahi shine in this binge-worthy rom-com 860672
Half Love Half Arranged Review: Maanvi Gagroo & Karan Wahi shine in this binge-worthy rom-com
Exclusive: Geetanjali Kulkarni bags Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series 860664
Exclusive: Geetanjali Kulkarni bags Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series
Excel Entertainment Fukrey 3 leads the path on National Cinema Day by selling 1 lakh + tickets in advance across all the national chains 860649
Excel Entertainment Fukrey 3 leads the path on National Cinema Day by selling 1 lakh + tickets in advance across all the national chains
Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn had a fan moment as he met Kangana Ranaut on the promotions of Tejas 860645
Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn had a fan moment as he met Kangana Ranaut on the promotions of Tejas
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Virendra promises Lakshmi to bring Neelam at the wedding 860641
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Virendra promises Lakshmi to bring Neelam at the wedding
Read Latest News