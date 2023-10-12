Trisha Krishnan joins hands with Miya George for upcoming flick 'The Road,' latter pens note of gratitude

Trisha Krishnan and Miya George have joined forces for the much-anticipated film ‘The Road.’ Their collaboration not only promises a cinematic treat but has also led to a heartwarming friendship that transcends the silver screen. Miya George, touched by this unique bond, recently took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude to Trisha, offering a sneak peek into the special moments they’ve shared on set. This unexpected connection has added a layer of excitement and anticipation to the film, making it a must-watch for fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

Miya George’s heartfelt note for Trisha

Sharing some beautiful BTS pictures from the sets of The Road. Miya wrote, “When director Arun Vaseegaran narrated me ‘The Road’ movie story nd my character I got excited bcoz of multiple reasons. It was the first movie post delivery nd Luca was about to turn 1 yr old when I committed the movie. I was excited to be able to get back to the job I love . The second reason was @trishakrishnan who I grew up watching on the screen. When the dir narrated scenes I understood that all of my scenes are with Trisha. To my awe she was the best coactor anyone wud get. We spoke alot about fmly, food, frnds, movies etc .we realised we have some things in common too. Like she nd my son share same birthday , being part of girls gang etc . I never expected her to be this frndly. She is a beauty inside out..Thank u Trisha for the tym we had..For the love nd support. May u get everything u wish for.”

Have a look-

A look at Miya George’s journey as an actor

Miya George, whose journey in the film industry commenced in the Malayalam film sector, has established herself as a versatile and accomplished performer. Her debut in “Oru Small Family” in 2010 began a flourishing career. Miya has since appeared in several successful films spanning various South Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Her impressive body of work includes standout performances in movies such as “Ee Adutha Kaalath,” “Memories,” and “Anarkali,” where she showcased her ability to portray diverse characters with finesse. Miya George’s dedication to her craft and captivating screen presence have earned her a devoted fan base and the respect of her contemporaries in the industry.

