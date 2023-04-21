ADVERTISEMENT
Trisha Krishnan Slays In Regal Red Lehenga, Fan Says 'It Is Cruel...'

Trisha Krishnan, in her latest pictures on Instagram, is a regal queen in red

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Apr,2023 19:30:16
Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan is a superstar actress in the South film industry. The diva loves ethnic drapes. She has impeccable fashion, mostly comprised of simple yet attractive looks. However, her ethnicity makes her a top choice for styling in traditional. And yet again, the actress looks regal in her Instagram account’s latest photo dump. Read more.

Trisha Krishnan’s Regal Red Look

In the latest pictures, Trisha Krishnan styled herself in a red sequin and stones embedded low neckline blouse paired with a matching skirt and dupatta draped by Diya Rajvir. The white diamond necklace and earrings accessorized her look. The simple low bun with roses, sureli eyes, red bindi, and beautiful smile added to her glam. She held a triangle handbag and gave her a statement look.

Trisha Krishnan Slays In Regal Red Lehenga, Fan Says 'It Is Cruel...' 799816

Trisha Krishnan Slays In Regal Red Lehenga, Fan Says 'It Is Cruel...' 799817

Trisha Krishnan Slays In Regal Red Lehenga, Fan Says 'It Is Cruel...' 799818

The actress captioned her post with evil eyes emoji. Mesmerized with Trisha Krishnan’s fabulous looks, fans couldn’t gushing in the comments. A user said, “You are the beauty, dear 🇿 ❤️ Is it cruel to make me with all these beauty together 🥹🥹 ❤️ ❤️.” “o see right girl

Did I bring my eyes 😢❤️,” said the other. The third commented, “You just steal many hearts here… Lady!!!”

 

Trisha Krishnan Slays In Regal Red Lehenga, Fan Says 'It Is Cruel...' 799824

Trisha Krishnan Slays In Regal Red Lehenga, Fan Says 'It Is Cruel...' 799825

Trisha Krishnan Slays In Regal Red Lehenga, Fan Says 'It Is Cruel...' 799826

Trisha Krishnan Movies

Trisha Krishnan majorly works in South cinema but has also worked in Hindi cinema. Some famous films include Raangi, Varsham, Ghilli, and Ponniyin Selvan 1.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

