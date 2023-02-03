Trisha Krishnan is one of the most exciting and admired actresses and performing artistes that we all currently have in the South regional entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Trisha has been a part of the South regional entertainment industry and we love her for all good reasons. Despite having not done many Pan-India projects on a big scale, Trisha Krishnan always manages to win hearts with her presence and grab eyeballs of one and all like a true rockstar. Her last Pan-India movie ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ by Mani Ratnam was a humongous success and critically as well as commercially, it did really well. The movie had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as well in an important role. Right now, she’s grabbing a lot of attention as it has been recently announced that she will be a part of #Thalapathy67. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt alongside Thalapathy Vijay himself in the lead role.

Each and every time Trisha Krishnan drops a cute or adorable photo or video on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans, netizens totally love it and can’t keep calm for real. Although she’s not very active on social media, she’s believed in quality ahead of quantity and no wonder, whenever she drops a stunner of a post, she always manages to win hearts and attention of everyone. Well, this time, her fashion game is doing the trick for all of us. She’s seen rocking the style game in a beautiful off-white silk saree and well, seeing the same, we are totally in awe of her. Well, do you all wish to check out the same? See below –

