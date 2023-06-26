ADVERTISEMENT
Uff Uff! Malaika Arora Dances To Chaiyya Chaiyya At Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Malaika Arora is a heartthrob dancer in the town, the diva performed her old song Chaiya Chaiya at her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash; check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Jun,2023 16:00:08
Uff Uff! Malaika Arora Dances To Chaiyya Chaiyya At Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Today is Arjun Kapoor‘s birthday. This day actor turned 38 years old. Celebrations started for his birthday last night with his friends and close ones. Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor, with other family and friends, gathered at his residence in Mumbai. At the same time, the paps captured a glimpse of the actor from the party. Amidst that, Malaika Arora’s dancing video is going viral online. Let’s check out.

Malaika Arora couldn’t control herself as it was her favorite Arjun’s birthday. Dressed in a white and maroon bodycon dress, the diva flaunted her dancing skills with full enjoyment. She performed in her iconic item song Chaiya Chaiya, and one can notice her sultry and enchanting moves dancing on the song. She has a vibe in this avatar, and it seems last night’s party was amazing.

The pictures from Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash went viral in no time. Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2019. Since then, the duo has treated their fans with couple goals, pictures, videos, and updates. They have often been snapped together at events. Though netizens trolled them many times, the couple stood still and fought against all odds. And that’s what makes them the best.

Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash was a star-struck event. Did you like Malaika’s moves? Please share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

