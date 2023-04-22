ADVERTISEMENT
Ultimate Fashion Battle: Nora Fatehi Vs Katrina Kaif: Your most desirable vogue queen in black see-through transparent outfit? (Vote Now)

Check out how Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif slay in black see-through outfits

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 Apr,2023 00:25:12
Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif are two of the most admired and appreciated actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. While Katrina Kaif started her career many years back around the early years of 2000 decade, Nora Fatehi started getting her share of success and fandom immediately after movies like Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, and many others and well, ever since then, there was no looking back for her and how. Both Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi are slayers in the genuine sense of the term and well, when it comes to raising the sensuality quotient and oomph factor on fire, they are quite literally best in the business. Both Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif are bonafide sensations and that’s why, whatever they do becomes a grand experience for the fans.

Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif dazzle in black see-through outfits:

Both Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif take their fitness games very seriously and that’s why, come what may, they have the ability and potential to raise the swag game in any outfit of their choice. While their respective fashion games are quite different from one other, this time, we find a similarity. Both of them have earlier tried to dazzle in stunning black see-through transparent outfits and have always killed it in the same. Want to see and understand where and how? See below folks –

Ultimate Fashion Battle: Nora Fatehi Vs Katrina Kaif: Your most desirable vogue queen in black see-through transparent outfit? (Vote Now) 798462

Ultimate Fashion Battle: Nora Fatehi Vs Katrina Kaif: Your most desirable vogue queen in black see-through transparent outfit? (Vote Now) 798463

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you had to choose any one between them as your ultimate slayer in a black see-through transparent outfit, who would it be between the two and how? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

