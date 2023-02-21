Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most admired and loved couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been ‘head over heels’ in love with each other for the longest time and despite many odds and obstacles coming their way in the initial stages of their relationship, they always managed to keep calm through every storm that they dealt with and win hearts of one and all. The two of them have genuinely shown the world as to how they can be in love with each other and also make each other feel loved and happy with their amazing and enchanting presence. The best thing about the two of them is that they don’t shy away from showing their love and affection for each other and we love it.

Well, just like every other time ladies and gentlemen, this time too, it is no different for this beautiful couple. Quite often, they always love to share ‘mutual appreciation’ posts for each other and well, this time, it is none other than Malaika Arora who’s showering a lot of love and affection on Arjun Kapoor. Malaika is seen melting hearts as both she and Arjun can’t stop smiling and well, we are truly loving it. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

