Wamiqa Gabbi Dazzles In Black Three-piece Outfit With Diamond Necklace, See Photos

In the latest Instagram dump, Wamiqa Gabbi shows her dazzling avatar in a black three-piece outfit with a diamond necklace. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Oct,2023 01:05:10
Wamiqa Gabbi Dazzles In Black Three-piece Outfit With Diamond Necklace, See Photos
credit:Wamiqa Gabbi Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi is a well-known Punjabi and Hindi entertainment actress. She made her debut in films with ‘Jab We Met’ in 2007. However, she rose to fame with her role in Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 in 2013. Apart from that, Wamiqa has garnered massive love for her fashion choices. She has often shown her fashionista vibe through her appearances. Yet again, the actress dazzles in the black three-piece outfit. Let’s decode her look.

Decoding Wamiqa’s Black Three-piece Outfit Look

Soo Gorgeous! Wamiqa looks beautiful in this all-black avatar. The diva dons a deep black neckline bralette, defining her sultry neck. She pairs her look with the long black palazzo pants, accentuating her midriff. With the see-through, simple embroidered shrug, she completes her appearance.

That’s not all! She opts for a simple yet attractive look with a simple hair bun with flying flicks. She dazzles like a star with the beautiful sparkling diamond and green motif embellished necklace. In contrast, the matching earrings add an extra dose of sophistication. With beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, a contoured face, and glossy cherry lips, she looks stunning.

Wamiqa Gabbi Dazzles In Black Three-piece Outfit With Diamond Necklace, See Photos 861915

Wamiqa Gabbi Dazzles In Black Three-piece Outfit With Diamond Necklace, See Photos 861916

Wamiqa Gabbi Dazzles In Black Three-piece Outfit With Diamond Necklace, See Photos 861917

In the series of photos, Wamiqa makes hearts flutter with her alluring charm in the dazzling black three-piece outfit.

Did you like Wamiqa’s dazzling look in an all-black outfit? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

