Wamiqa Gabbi Looks Dreamy In Orange Floral Saree With Plunging Blouse, Take A Look

Wamiqa Gabbi is a well-known Punjabi girl. The diva in her latest photos looks dreamy in an orange floral saree. Check out her styling sense in the below photos.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Oct,2023 14:10:08
credit: Wamiqa Gabbi Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi is a renowned name in the Punjabi and Hindi entertainment world. With her on-screen stint, she has garnered attention and love from the audience. However, it’s not only her acting skills but also her fashion moments that keep her in the top buzz. Yet again, the diva creates buzz with her dreamy look in a floral saree. Check out her full glam.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s Floral Saree Look

Styled by the amazing duo Mohit Rai and Tarang Agarwal, Wamiqa Gabbi looks dreamy in the beautiful floral saree from the Torani clothing brand. The plain orange saree with floral embroidery looks beautiful; she pairs this with a plunging neckline matching blouse. With the deep neck pattern, Wamiqa gives her saree a sense of sensuality.

That’s not all! Wamiqa elevates her enchanting appearance with complementing makeup. Her rosy cheeks, simple eyes, and glossy orange lips look alluring. She adorns her glam with the diamond stud earrings. Her open curls look dreamy. With the sparkling bangle and rings, she gives her look a classy touch.

Wamiqa Gabbi Looks Dreamy In Orange Floral Saree With Plunging Blouse, Take A Look 862301

Wamiqa Gabbi Looks Dreamy In Orange Floral Saree With Plunging Blouse, Take A Look 862302

Wamiqa Gabbi Looks Dreamy In Orange Floral Saree With Plunging Blouse, Take A Look 862303

Kudos to the photographer, Nishatt, who captured the beauty in the perfect shots through his lens. In the series of photos, Wamiqa spreads her dreamy glam beautifully.

Did you like Wamiqa Gabbi’s floral saree glam? Let us know in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

