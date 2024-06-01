Wamiqa Gabbi Wants Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai & More In Heeramandi 2, Check Out

Heeramandi fever is getting higher every day. After Manisha Rani, Surbhi Jyoti, and other stars, now Wamiqa Gabbi is getting high with the trend. However, Wamiqa is not recreating any scene or praising any star but sharing her point of view to cast new actors for Heeramandi 2. The list includes Bollywood biggies like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Wamiqa Gabbi shared a post by a page named @allboutpopculture. The video showcases several Bollywood actresses who could potentially bring a fresh perspective to the show: Rekha as Mallika Jaan, Aishwarya Rai as Bibbo Jaan, Deepika Padukone as Waheeda, Kareena Kapoor as Fareedan, Rani Mukerji as Lajjo Appa and Wamiqa Gabbi as Alamzeb. The video is titled, ‘POV: Casting For Heermandi 2.’ Sharing the video, Wamiqa wrote, ‘Awww…..(with a red heart).’ This post is not a critique of the current cast but a respectful exploration of new possibilities.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is produced and directed by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show casts Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha. It received rave reviews from fans and critics.

Do you agree with Wamiqa Gabbi’s view on casting for Heeramandi 2?