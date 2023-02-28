Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing aristes that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been doing a terrific work in the Indian entertainment industry and well, given the kind of hard work and efforts that she’s displayed in the professional space, we can truly say that she’s always here to give us all a visual treat in the true and genuine sense of the term. Her swag game and style quotient has improved tremendously and drastically in all these years and well, no wonder, come what may, she never fails to mesmerize her fans and win over their presence. Her social media game has also become extremely sensational and that’s why, we truly love her for all the good reasons.

Each and every time Aditi Rao Hydari drops a stunner of a photo, Instagram reel or video on her social media handle, netizens always feel mesmerized and can’t keep calm for real. Well, guess what’s the latest content from her end that’s currently winning hearts of one and all? Well, she’s seen dancing her heart out on a popular song with actor Siddharth and as expected, the video is going viral everywhere. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

