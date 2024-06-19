Watch: Hansika Motwani Channels Her Typical South Indian Woman Vibes In Golden Traditional Lehenga

Hansika Motwani is one of the most loved actresses in the South film industry. With her acting skills, she rules over hearts. Her performance in the recently released Telugu horror film Guardian has marked her as one of the finest actors. Besides being good at her art, she is known for her fashion sense, combining modern allure with timeless trends. Her new look in traditional lehenga gives her South Indian woman vibes. Let’s take a look.

Hansika Motwani’s Traditional Lehenga Look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hansika shows her typical desi side in a golden lehenga in the new video. The actress dons an intricately embellished, rusted golden blouse paired with a golden lehenga skirt draped with a sheer off-white dupatta with a beautiful border. With the traditional lehenga, the diva combines contemporary style with desi elegance.

Hansika opts for a golden choker necklace, long necklace, earrings, maan tika, bangles, and rings to adorn her desi charm. Her mid-part low bun hairstyle decorated with white gajras looks mesmerizing. Her smokey eyes, shiny red cheeks, and pink lips complement her appearance. With the small bindi, she completes her desi charm.

In the shared video, Hansika Motwani shows her quirky side, flaunting her beautiful smile. Her cute pout made us fall for her. With her facial expressions and charisma, she is undeniably the queen of expressions.

