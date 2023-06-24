ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Hansika Motwani drops a perfect video compilation with BFF Tanvi Shah with heartfelt birthday note

We can see Hansika and Tanvi having their best times together at different places. Exploring beaches to attending ceremonies together, the duo definitely is serving nothing but BFF goals, check out video below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jun,2023 22:05:20
In a heartwarming display of friendship goals, popular actress Hansika Motwani has captured the essence of her unbreakable bond with BFF Tanvi Shah in a delightful video compilation. With each frame, the duo takes us on a mesmerizing journey through their unforgettable escapades, leaving us yearning for a friendship as magical as theirs. From their carefree strolls along picturesque beaches to their shared laughter at glamorous ceremonies, their camaraderie shines brightly through the screen, spreading joy and inspiring us all.

Hansika’s message for her BFF Tanvi

Hansika, overflowing with love and well wishes, accompanied the video with a heartfelt birthday note, exclaiming, “Happy birthday sis. Stay blessed always.” As fans and friends alike revel in the beauty of their bond, we can’t help but be swept away by their infectious energy and genuine affection. Here’s to Hansika and Tanvi, the dynamic duo who prove that true friendship knows no bounds.

Taking note Tanvi Shah wrote, “Love you, in case I die”

Have a look at the video-

Hansika’s work front

Hansika Motwani, the dynamic actress, has graced both the silver screen and television with her undeniable talent and captivating performances. In the realm of films, she has showcased her versatility by starring in a range of genres. Some of her notable film credits include “Desamuduru,” “Engeyum Kadhal,” “Oru Kal Oru Kannadi,” “Bogan,” and “Maha.” With each project, Hansika has displayed her ability to effortlessly embody diverse characters, winning the hearts of audiences with her charm and impeccable acting prowess.

One of her most notable television appearances was in the popular series “Shaka Laka Boom Boom,” where she portrayed the role of Karuna.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

