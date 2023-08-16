Watch: Hansika Motwani stuns with preppy moves in Aalana Vathikuchi from ‘Partner’

Hansika Motwani, the versatile actress, has set the stage ablaze with her vibrant dance moves, dressed in a stylish mini outfit. Her performance is captured in the music video of the song “Aalana Vathikuchi” from her upcoming film “Partner.” The song comes alive with the musical magic of composer Santhosh Dhayanidhi. Neeti Mohan lends her melodious voice to the track, while the lyrics are penned by Kabilan. With the addition of Indian percussions by Vikram and the mesmerizing sounds of the veena by Punya Srinivas and the shenai by Balesh, the song exudes an invigorating rhythm. Santhosh Dhayanidhi’s programming adds a contemporary twist to the music, creating an engaging blend of traditional and modern elements. The mixing, carried out by Pradeep Menon at AM studios, and the mastering by Suresh Permal, ensure a rich auditory experience.

“Aalana Vathikuchi” finds its place in the narrative of “Partner,” a movie boasting a star-studded cast including Aadhi Pinisetty, Hansika Motwani, Pallak Lalwani, Yogi Babu, Palak Lalwani, Pandiarajan, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Ravi Mariya, Tiger Thangadurai, and more. Directed by Manoj Damodharan, the film’s visual aesthetics are captured by Director of Photography Shabeer Ahammed, while the editing is masterfully handled by Pradeep E Ragav. V. Sasikumar’s art direction lends the film its visual identity, complemented by Billa Jagan’s gripping action sequences. The lively choreography by Brindha adds dynamism to the song, while the dialogues are scripted by D. Manoj, T. Sreenath, and Savari Muthu. T. Udaykumar’s sound mixing expertise contributes to the auditory brilliance, and N. Sher Ali’s costume designs enhance the visual appeal.

As “Aalana Vathikuchi” arrives under the music label Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd., it promises to captivate audiences with its fusion of captivating beats and dynamic performances. The song serves as a sneak peek into the excitement and entertainment that “Partner” has in store for moviegoers.