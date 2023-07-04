ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Kanagana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur set dance floor ablaze together at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash

Kangana Ranaut, the multifaceted actor who recently turned producer for the film "Tiku Weds Sheru," celebrated the success of the movie with a lively party. She can be dancing alongside Avneet Kaur aka Tiku

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jul,2023 06:00:21
Kangana Ranaut, the multifaceted actor who recently turned producer for the film “Tiku Weds Sheru,” celebrated the success of the movie with a lively party for the cast and crew. A video capturing the vibrant festivities has now gone viral on social media, showcasing Kangana’s energetic dance moves alongside co-star Avneet Kaur.

Kangana Ranaut and Avneet’s video goes viral

Kangana stole the spotlight at the party in a stunning red off-shoulder gown, exuding glamour and elegance. Avneet, on the other hand, looked absolutely gorgeous in a black short dress paired with matching heels. The dynamic duo took to the dance floor, mesmerizing everyone with their moves and enjoying their joyful moments together.

The video quickly garnered attention from fans, who flooded the post with heartfelt comments. Admiration poured in for Kangana’s princess-like appearance, with fans describing her as a vision of beauty. The viewers also couldn’t help but express their admiration for Avneet’s energy and charisma.

Check out-

Reactions

One wrote, “Bhai konsa celebration kar rahe hai yeh log 😂😂 movie toh flop hai sare kharab reviews hai .. ek bhi media house ne 3 se upar star nahi diye and yeh log naach aise rahe jaise movie Oscar jeeti ho”

A third user wrote, “Once a ticktoker will always be a tiktoker”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

