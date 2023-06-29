Watch: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at auspicious Kamakhya Mandir, see full vlog

Kangana Ranaut recently visited the holy Kamakhya Mandir in Guwahati, Assam. In a vlog shared by the actress, she sought blessings at the sacred temple and immersed herself in its divine atmosphere. The Kamakhya Mandir is a significant place of worship for followers of the goddess Kamakhya. Kangana Ranaut’s visit showcases her spiritual beliefs and highlights the cultural and religious importance of the temple. Through her vlog, she allows her fans and followers to witness her spiritual journey and experience the peaceful environment of the Kamakhya Mandir.

Kamakhya Mandir holds great significance in Hindu mythology and is associated with the goddess Kamakhya, who is believed to be the embodiment of female power and fertility. The temple complex consists of several smaller shrines dedicated to different forms of the goddess and is known for its distinct architectural style.

And now Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut shared a video on her social media as she paid a visit to the iconic temple of India.

Kangana Ranaut shares video from Kamakhya

The actress can be seen wearing a beautiful traditional lilac kurta set inside the temple premises. She also can be seen worshipping with folded hands. The video went viral in no time, with netizens praising and pouring love onto her.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Aaj Kamakhya mae ke mandir mein darshan kiye …. Iss mandir mein jagatjannani maeya ki yoni roop mein puja hoti hai… yeh mayi ki shakti ka virat roop hai jahan mayi ko maas aur bali ka bhog lagta hai, yeh pavitra sthan ek shakti peeth hai… jahan shakti ka adbhut sanchar hai… kabhi Guwahati aana hua toh darshan zarur karein… Jai mayi ki”

One wrote, “Not in favour if Bali at all. Hope this changes. Love and respect for you. Kamkhya Mayi ko Pranam!”

Another wrote, “Itna dikhawa achha nahi hai kangana pls rehne do pehle to ankita lokhande aur Salman Khan ke sath party Karo aur ab Sandeep Singh ke sath film banao hai na”