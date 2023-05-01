ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Paparazzi tells Kangana Ranaut "hum e Darr lagta hai aapse baat karne mein...", see her epic response

Check out this viral video of Kangana Ranaut

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 May,2023 10:45:23
Kangana Ranaut is one of the most admired and popular personalities that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood has been on top of her game in the entertainment space for more than 20 years and well, she’s certainly ticked all boxes correctly and how. In her entire career in Bollywood till date, she’s certainly done immensely well for herself. The only and only person on whom she’s relied for success is herself and that’s why, she’s the perfect example of a self-assured actor who knows very well what she’s doing on the professional front. Her fans love her unconditionally and we are all witness to the same.

Check out this viral video of Kangana Ranaut where she has a funny interaction with a paparazzi:

Whenever Kangana Ranaut gets spotted by the paparazzi, she always maintains a humble approach from her end. Well, this time, a paparazzi spotted her at the airport wearing a beautiful saree and sunglasses. Kangana herself informed the papa about her whereabouts and where she’s heading next. That’s when, a paparazzi told her that they feel scared to speak to her. That’s exactly when Kangana Ranaut came with a swift and prompt reply and said, “Yes bilkul…Darr lagna hi chahiye…”. See the full video below –

Work Front:

Kangana Ranaut will be producing the movie Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur and as far as acting is concerned, she will be seen next in Emergency, and Chandramukhi 2. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

