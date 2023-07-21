Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh took centre stage as the showstoppers at the highly anticipated fashion event, Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show, held on Thursday evening. Alia looked every bit the perfect bride in her stunning black and silver lehenga, adorned with matching jewelry and a graceful long dupatta. Ranveer, known for his charismatic style, captivated everyone with his traditional ensemble, consisting of a sherwani and a dazzling glittering jacket.

Adding to the star-studded affair, Ranveer’s wife and fellow actor, Deepika Padukone, graced the event, accompanied by his mother, Anju Bhavnani. The presence of the power couple, along with the captivating performances of Alia and Ranveer, elevated the glamour and excitement of the show to new heights.

Alia-Ranveer’s stunning look for the event

Alia graced the event in an elegant black and silver lehenga, exuding the aura of a flawless bride with her graceful long dupatta and complementing jewelry. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh turned heads with his striking traditional attire, donning a sherwani paired with a shimmering jacket. The duo charmed the audience as they strolled down the ramp hand in hand, sharing laughter and engaging warmly with the guests. The chemistry between them was palpable as they posed together, leaving a lasting impression on all those in attendance.

Ranveer-Deepika served couple goals once again

In the video going viral on the internet, we could see Ranveer Singh pausing the walk for a bit, to give a sweet kiss to wife Deepika Padukone and also touched his mother’s feet to take her blessings. The actor also greeted Mukesh Ambani and his family, who were at the event.

Check out the viral video here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features an ensemble cast of actors from the industry. It is helmed by Karan Johar.

