ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show

Adding to the star-studded affair, Ranveer's wife and fellow actor, Deepika Padukone, graced the event, accompanied by his mother, Anju Bhavnani. The presence of the power couple, along with the captivating performances of Alia and Ranveer, elevated the glamour and excitement of the show to new heights.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jul,2023 15:37:07
Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show 835664

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh took centre stage as the showstoppers at the highly anticipated fashion event, Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show, held on Thursday evening. Alia looked every bit the perfect bride in her stunning black and silver lehenga, adorned with matching jewelry and a graceful long dupatta. Ranveer, known for his charismatic style, captivated everyone with his traditional ensemble, consisting of a sherwani and a dazzling glittering jacket.

Adding to the star-studded affair, Ranveer’s wife and fellow actor, Deepika Padukone, graced the event, accompanied by his mother, Anju Bhavnani. The presence of the power couple, along with the captivating performances of Alia and Ranveer, elevated the glamour and excitement of the show to new heights.

Alia-Ranveer’s stunning look for the event

Alia graced the event in an elegant black and silver lehenga, exuding the aura of a flawless bride with her graceful long dupatta and complementing jewelry. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh turned heads with his striking traditional attire, donning a sherwani paired with a shimmering jacket. The duo charmed the audience as they strolled down the ramp hand in hand, sharing laughter and engaging warmly with the guests. The chemistry between them was palpable as they posed together, leaving a lasting impression on all those in attendance.

Ranveer-Deepika served couple goals once again

In the video going viral on the internet, we could see Ranveer Singh pausing the walk for a bit, to give a sweet kiss to wife Deepika Padukone and also touched his mother’s feet to take her blessings. The actor also greeted Mukesh Ambani and his family, who were at the event.

Check out the viral video here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features an ensemble cast of actors from the industry. It is helmed by Karan Johar.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Project K First Look: Prabhas ups intensity in his iron shield armour 835134
Project K First Look: Prabhas ups intensity in his iron shield armour
Alia Bhatt Goes Pop In Pink For Promotion In Vadodara; See Viral Pics 834897
Alia Bhatt Goes Pop In Pink For Promotion In Vadodara; See Viral Pics
Watch: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Full Masti At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Promotions 834994
Watch: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s Full Masti At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Promotions
Deepika Padukone edges up the barbiecore 834694
Deepika Padukone edges up the barbiecore
Kusha Kapila reacts to internet user calling her ‘Fame digger’, read 834624
Kusha Kapila reacts to internet user calling her ‘Fame digger’, read
Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone slips into rugged avatar for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi 834783
Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone slips into rugged avatar for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi
Latest Stories
Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares a touching clip of his wife Pallavi Joshi from the interviews of 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'; says "You are a gem ❤️" 835763
Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares a touching clip of his wife Pallavi Joshi from the interviews of ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’; says “You are a gem ❤️”
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Pooja Bhatt becomes new captain 835740
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Pooja Bhatt becomes new captain
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi to have face-off at Engagement Party 835723
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi to have face-off at Engagement Party
A Rare Touch is a brand where I make sure people have options in their own designs: Priyank K Soni 835717
A Rare Touch is a brand where I make sure people have options in their own designs: Priyank K Soni
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa's sudden change of behaviour worries Viaan 835712
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa’s sudden change of behaviour worries Viaan
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv motivates Shakti to take her entrance exam 835702
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv motivates Shakti to take her entrance exam
Read Latest News