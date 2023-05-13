ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone in middle of interview, fans get couple goals

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are couple goals in the true and genuine sense of the term. The two of them have known each other for the longest time and well, we are simply in awe of them for everything that they do. Check out this super cute video of the duo that you will love

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
13 May,2023 08:57:49
Watch: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone in middle of interview, fans get couple goals

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are couple goals in the true and genuine sense of the term. The two of them have known each other for the longest time and well, we are simply in awe of them for everything that they do. Both of them worked together for the first time in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie titled Ramleela and well, media reports suggest that it was the movie that kicked off their romantic relationship. That was the first time when romance started to brew between the two and well, ever since then, the duo have been immensely fond of each other. Both of them love to shower each other with all the happy and romantic vibes that they should be getting as a couple and we love it.

Check out this super cute video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone where they are seen all happy and kissing:

As an individual, Ranveer Singh is someone who doesn’t shy away from being expressive and showing what he loves. Well, that’s why, when it comes to love for Deepika Padukone ladies and gentlemen, we don’t expect him to be on the backfoot as well. In a video that’s now going viral all over social media, Ranveer Singh is seen giving a cute romantic kiss to Deepika Padukone in the middle of an ongoing interview and well, the adorable video is melting hearts of everyone in the real sense of the term. Want to check it out? Here you go ladies and gentlemen –

Well, absolutely amazing and super cute, right folks? Wonderful, right? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh is in awe of Surya Kumar Yadav's 103 off 49 balls against Gujarat Titans, shares special message
IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh is in awe of Surya Kumar Yadav's 103 off 49 balls against Gujarat Titans, shares special message
"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy
"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy
Ahead of Deepika Padukone's feature on the cover of TIME Magazine, fans trend #QueenDP at #1
Ahead of Deepika Padukone's feature on the cover of TIME Magazine, fans trend #QueenDP at #1
My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country" says Deepika Padukone who features on the cover of TIME Magazine!
My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country" says Deepika Padukone who features on the cover of TIME Magazine!
Major Throwback: On the occasion of 8 years of Piku, here's what Shoojit Sircar revealed about why Deepika Padukone is his favourite
Major Throwback: On the occasion of 8 years of Piku, here's what Shoojit Sircar revealed about why Deepika Padukone is his favourite
Deepika-Alia: Is there a cold war on call?
Deepika-Alia: Is there a cold war on call?
Latest Stories
Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu means the world to Vijay Deverakonda, see cute BTS
Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu means the world to Vijay Deverakonda, see cute BTS
Bhabhi Ji Goes Bold: Shubangi Atre dazzles in new transparent saree, viral video burns internet
Bhabhi Ji Goes Bold: Shubangi Atre dazzles in new transparent saree, viral video burns internet
Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt
Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt
Surbhi Jyoti's lavender love is too hot to handle
Surbhi Jyoti's lavender love is too hot to handle
Nikki Tamboli is a visual delight in black sports bra and yoga pants, check out
Nikki Tamboli is a visual delight in black sports bra and yoga pants, check out
Mouni Roy's romantic kissing moment with husband Suraj Nambiar goes viral
Mouni Roy's romantic kissing moment with husband Suraj Nambiar goes viral
Read Latest News