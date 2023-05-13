Watch: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone in middle of interview, fans get couple goals

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are couple goals in the true and genuine sense of the term. The two of them have known each other for the longest time and well, we are simply in awe of them for everything that they do. Check out this super cute video of the duo that you will love

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are couple goals in the true and genuine sense of the term. The two of them have known each other for the longest time and well, we are simply in awe of them for everything that they do. Both of them worked together for the first time in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie titled Ramleela and well, media reports suggest that it was the movie that kicked off their romantic relationship. That was the first time when romance started to brew between the two and well, ever since then, the duo have been immensely fond of each other. Both of them love to shower each other with all the happy and romantic vibes that they should be getting as a couple and we love it.

Check out this super cute video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone where they are seen all happy and kissing:

As an individual, Ranveer Singh is someone who doesn’t shy away from being expressive and showing what he loves. Well, that’s why, when it comes to love for Deepika Padukone ladies and gentlemen, we don’t expect him to be on the backfoot as well. In a video that’s now going viral all over social media, Ranveer Singh is seen giving a cute romantic kiss to Deepika Padukone in the middle of an ongoing interview and well, the adorable video is melting hearts of everyone in the real sense of the term. Want to check it out? Here you go ladies and gentlemen –

Well, absolutely amazing and super cute, right folks? Wonderful, right? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com