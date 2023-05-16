Watch: Reporter asks Vicky Kaushal what he would do if he got someone better than Katrina Kaif, see adorable reaction

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most talented and good-looking pairs in the Hindi entertainment industry and we love it. Their swag game is for real and we love everything coming from their end. Check out this latest fun video of Vicky Kaushal where he has interesting things to say about Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved and romantic couples that we are ll currently blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have known each other for many years and have been dating successfully before eventually deciding to make things official after some years. Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal successfully managed to keep their relationship under wraps for a long time and well, nothing was confirmed by the stars themselves till they were married. Both of them have got a humongous fan following and that’s why, they always manage to make the most of it.

Check out this viral video when Vicky Kaushal has an interesting thing to say about Katrina Kaif:

Yesterday, at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie with Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal was asked some really funny and hilarious questions by members of the press. One of the questions was about what he would have done in real life had he got someone better than Katrina Kaif? To that, Vicky responded that according to him, he couldn’t have got anyone better than Katrina Kaif. The adorable video is going viral all over social media. Here you go –

