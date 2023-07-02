ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Sai Pallavi recalls dancing to Allu Arjun songs

Sai Pallavi, known for her exceptional talent in dancing, holds a deep admiration for the renowned actor Allu Arjun. Their mutual passion for dance has created a strong connection between the two stars, check video where Sai Pallavi can be heard saying that she used to dance to Allu Arjun songs

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jul,2023 11:30:42
Watch: Sai Pallavi recalls dancing to Allu Arjun songs

Sai Pallavi, known for her exceptional talent in dancing, holds a deep admiration for the renowned actor Allu Arjun. Their mutual passion for dance has created a strong connection between the two stars. Pallavi openly expressed her fangirl moment when she had the opportunity to meet Arjun during the release of the film “Padi Padi Leche Manasu,” in which she co-starred with Sharwanand.

Here’s what Sai Pallavi said

Arjun graced the event as the chief guest, leaving Pallavi completely awestruck by his remarkable dancing skills. She showered him with praises, acknowledging his extraordinary talent. The admiration shared between Pallavi and Arjun reflects their dedication to the art of dance, solidifying their positions as extraordinary performers in the industry.

Sai Pallavi said, “Allu Arjun garu you have no idea. I’m the biggest fan of your dance. In school, I remember dancing to your songs. And this is such a dream come true. Thank you for being here.” as quoted by Pink Villa.

Sai Pallavi to join Pushpa 2

Sai Pallavi, who was last seen in the Tamil film “Gargi,” is now set to be a part of Allu Arjun’s upcoming flick in the Pushpa franchise, according to sources. Recent reports suggest that Pallavi has been cast in a newly introduced character in “Pushpa: The Rule.” However, an official confirmation from the filmmakers is still awaited.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Pallavi will be paired opposite Fahad Fassil in the movie, which is currently being filmed. According to reports, Pallavi will be making an extended cameo appearance in “Pushpa: The Rule.” She is expected to join the film’s sets in the next schedule and complete her portion within a week’s time, as mentioned in a report by Techno Sports.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Allu Arjun gets poured with love on Father’s Day, watch video
Allu Arjun gets poured with love on Father’s Day, watch video
‘Pushpa’ superstar Allu Arjun’s moment of joy and celebration
‘Pushpa’ superstar Allu Arjun’s moment of joy and celebration
This is what ‘Tranquil’ feels like, to Sai Pallavi
This is what ‘Tranquil’ feels like, to Sai Pallavi
Allu Arjun To Ram Charan: Superstars At Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi’s Engagement
Allu Arjun To Ram Charan: Superstars At Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi’s Engagement
In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi in western outfit special necklaces, a quintessential visual delight
In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi in western outfit special necklaces, a quintessential visual delight
Major Throwback: When Rakul Preet Singh denied rumours of rift and fight with Sai Pallavi
Major Throwback: When Rakul Preet Singh denied rumours of rift and fight with Sai Pallavi
Latest Stories
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ goes in top gear mode, showing an impressive growth of 45 percent on Saturday by collecting 10.10 Cr.! Running towards a splendid weekend number!
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ goes in top gear mode, showing an impressive growth of 45 percent on Saturday by collecting 10.10 Cr.! Running towards a splendid weekend number!
SAFF Championship Semi-final 2023: India clinches victory over Lebanon in penalty shootout, securing 4-2 win
SAFF Championship Semi-final 2023: India clinches victory over Lebanon in penalty shootout, securing 4-2 win
Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer witness double digit plunge, earns 10 cr
Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer witness double digit plunge, earns 10 cr
Kareena Kapoor-Kriti Sano-Tabu starrer ‘The Crew’ gets release date
Kareena Kapoor-Kriti Sano-Tabu starrer ‘The Crew’ gets release date
Viral Video: When Ranbir Kapoor made Alia Bhatt apologise to street vendor
Viral Video: When Ranbir Kapoor made Alia Bhatt apologise to street vendor
Here’s how Kriti Sanon gets charged up for a day, watch video
Here’s how Kriti Sanon gets charged up for a day, watch video
Read Latest News