Watch: Sai Pallavi recalls dancing to Allu Arjun songs

Sai Pallavi, known for her exceptional talent in dancing, holds a deep admiration for the renowned actor Allu Arjun. Their mutual passion for dance has created a strong connection between the two stars. Pallavi openly expressed her fangirl moment when she had the opportunity to meet Arjun during the release of the film “Padi Padi Leche Manasu,” in which she co-starred with Sharwanand.

Here’s what Sai Pallavi said

Arjun graced the event as the chief guest, leaving Pallavi completely awestruck by his remarkable dancing skills. She showered him with praises, acknowledging his extraordinary talent. The admiration shared between Pallavi and Arjun reflects their dedication to the art of dance, solidifying their positions as extraordinary performers in the industry.

Sai Pallavi said, “Allu Arjun garu you have no idea. I’m the biggest fan of your dance. In school, I remember dancing to your songs. And this is such a dream come true. Thank you for being here.” as quoted by Pink Villa.

Most Viewed and Liked Pre Release Event Speech in TFI 🔥💥 I'm the Biggest Fan of your Dance , even in school , I remember dancing for your songs , it's like a dream come true ❤️ ~ #SaiPallavi Naam tho Yaad Hai na 🫶 #AlluArjun @Sai_Pallavi92 @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/OdOIQhfwv1 — PushpaTheRule 🌟 (@uicaptures) June 4, 2023

Sai Pallavi to join Pushpa 2

Sai Pallavi, who was last seen in the Tamil film “Gargi,” is now set to be a part of Allu Arjun’s upcoming flick in the Pushpa franchise, according to sources. Recent reports suggest that Pallavi has been cast in a newly introduced character in “Pushpa: The Rule.” However, an official confirmation from the filmmakers is still awaited.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Pallavi will be paired opposite Fahad Fassil in the movie, which is currently being filmed. According to reports, Pallavi will be making an extended cameo appearance in “Pushpa: The Rule.” She is expected to join the film’s sets in the next schedule and complete her portion within a week’s time, as mentioned in a report by Techno Sports.