Watch: Trisha Krishnan shares unseen BTS footage from Ponniyin Selvan 2, (viral video alert)

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has worked in various projects till now and well, to tell you all about her work background, majority of the good quality work that we have seen from her end has happened in the South regional entertainment industry. Although the actress has done some good work in Hindi cinema as well, it doesn’t take away the fact that she’s best known for her work in South cinema. As far as work right now is concerned, she’s been off-late on top of her game in the true sense of the term in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The first part released earlier in 2022 and the second part released in 2023 a few days back.

Check out this stunning BTS moment of Trisha Krishnan from Ponniyin Selvan 2:

As far as Trisha Krishnan and her supremely amazing presence in the movie is concerned, we all have already seen Trisha Krishnan slay in the movie for real. Well, for all the missed action and entertainment, we now have a special BTS video coming from her end from the sets. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love with her immediately? See below folks right away –

