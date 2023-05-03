ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Trisha Krishnan shares unseen BTS footage from Ponniyin Selvan 2, (viral video alert)

Check out this viral BTS video featuring Trisha Krishnan

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
03 May,2023 10:34:50
Watch: Trisha Krishnan shares unseen BTS footage from Ponniyin Selvan 2, (viral video alert)

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has worked in various projects till now and well, to tell you all about her work background, majority of the good quality work that we have seen from her end has happened in the South regional entertainment industry. Although the actress has done some good work in Hindi cinema as well, it doesn’t take away the fact that she’s best known for her work in South cinema. As far as work right now is concerned, she’s been off-late on top of her game in the true sense of the term in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The first part released earlier in 2022 and the second part released in 2023 a few days back.

Check out this stunning BTS moment of Trisha Krishnan from Ponniyin Selvan 2:

As far as Trisha Krishnan and her supremely amazing presence in the movie is concerned, we all have already seen Trisha Krishnan slay in the movie for real. Well, for all the missed action and entertainment, we now have a special BTS video coming from her end from the sets. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love with her immediately? See below folks right away –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you all had to rate Trisha Krishnan’s performance in the movie and this fun BTS video, how much will you rate it and how? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees
5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees
Trisha Krishnan Goes Regal In White Saree, Simplicity Wins Hearts
Trisha Krishnan Goes Regal In White Saree, Simplicity Wins Hearts
Trisha Krishnan Slays In Regal Red Lehenga, Fan Says 'It Is Cruel...'
Trisha Krishnan Slays In Regal Red Lehenga, Fan Says 'It Is Cruel...'
Trisha Krishnan melts internet with gorgeous deep-neck outfit and jewellery, Ravichandran Ashwin likes it
Trisha Krishnan melts internet with gorgeous deep-neck outfit and jewellery, Ravichandran Ashwin likes it
Congratulations: 'Ponniyin Selvan' actress Trisha Krishnan earns new milestone, all deets inside
Congratulations: 'Ponniyin Selvan' actress Trisha Krishnan earns new milestone, all deets inside
Trisha Krishnan looks droolworthy in blue shimmery saree with customised silver jewellery, Ravichandran Ashwin likes it
Trisha Krishnan looks droolworthy in blue shimmery saree with customised silver jewellery, Ravichandran Ashwin likes it
Latest Stories
Exclusive: RadhaKrishn fame Kanchan Dubey bags Sony SAB's Vanshaj
Exclusive: RadhaKrishn fame Kanchan Dubey bags Sony SAB's Vanshaj
Exclusive: Zarina Wahab joins Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi in Madiba Entertainment’s next
Exclusive: Zarina Wahab joins Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi in Madiba Entertainment’s next
Meet spoiler: Manmeet proposes Meet
Meet spoiler: Manmeet proposes Meet
Get some skincare tips from 'Mommy-to-be' Ileana D'Cruz
Get some skincare tips from 'Mommy-to-be' Ileana D'Cruz
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to stream on Netflix from 3rd May
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to stream on Netflix from 3rd May
Watch: Kriti Sanon's first audition video goes viral, internet appreciates
Watch: Kriti Sanon's first audition video goes viral, internet appreciates
Read Latest News