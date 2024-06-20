Watch Video: Hansika Motwani Enjoys Adventurous ‘Play Date’ With Girls Gang

Hansika Motwani is a popular South Indian actress. Starting her career as a child artist and becoming one of the most loved actresses in South India, the diva has come a long way in her journey. Recently, she impressed the audience with her performance in the horror film Guardian. Apart from entertaining fans with her on-screen performance, the actress treats her fans with insights into her personal and professional life through her Instagram handle. Today, the diva took time off to spend some chilling moments with her girl gang.

Hansika Motwani’s Adventurous Play Date With Girls Gang

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hansika shared a clip of herself with her girl gang, having a great time. In the shared video, Hansika heads on an adventurous ride as she enjoys sliding on colorful slides. Coming down the slide, the actress experiences the thrill. With the visuals, it seems that the actress is in a game zone, and sliding is just one of the fun experiences the girl’s gang enjoys. Sharing the video, Hansika in the text wrote, “Play date @shreyaagarwal @yashna.shetty.”

View Instagram Post 1: Watch Video: Hansika Motwani Enjoys Adventurous 'Play Date' With Girls Gang

Hansika Motwani is a wanderlust actress who loves to explore the beauty of the world. From witnessing scenic landscapes to exploring the city’s streets, the Guardian actress loves to do it all. With her social media feed, Hansika has traveled to places like London, Dubai, Switzerland, France, Phuket, Thailand and more.