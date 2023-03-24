Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are two of the most loved and celebrated couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. Both the couples have been setting some serious love and romance goals to one and all and well, no wonder, innumerable people all over the country look up to them for romantic couple goals. Given the kind of busy schedules that all four individuals have, it’s not daily that they get to be under the same roof. But hey, whenever they do, they ensure that they make the most of it.

Well, talking about appearance together ladies and gentlemen, both the couples attended the ‘Indian Sports Honours’ event in Mumbai and well, no wonder, we are loving their special appearances. Want to check it all out? See below folks –

Well, what’s your take and update on this folks? Brilliant and fantastic, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com