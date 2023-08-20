ADVERTISEMENT
“We are one of the most sought-after couples,” Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Aug,2023 05:30:58
“We are one of the most sought-after couples,” Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia 844192

Vijay Varma, celebrated for his diverse roles in projects like “Darlings,” “Dahaad,” “Lust Stories 2,” and “Kaalkoot,” has been wowing audiences across genres. He’s excelled at portraying dark villains and virtuous heroes, consistently delivering remarkable performances.

While most of his recent successes have been in the realm of OTT platforms, Vijay eagerly anticipates a return to the big screen, reflecting on his special experiences with films like “Super 30” and “Baaghi 3.”

As his career evolves from ensemble cast films to headlining projects, Vijay feels life has become more comfortable. He’s no longer constrained by financial concerns and enjoys ample opportunities. Despite his rising fame, Vijay doesn’t burden himself with others’ expectations, staying true to his passions and preferences. His focus remains on being the most sincere person on set.

Vijay-Tamannaah’s relationship

Coming to his personal life, concerning Vijay’s relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia became the talk of the town. He humbly acknowledges the attention but admits to being still in the process of getting used to it. Talking about it, he said, “First of all, it’s news to me that we are one of the most sought after couples. It’s very humbling and very nice but I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention…” as quoted by The Indian Express.

Vijay Varma’s journey continues to be a fascinating blend of professional growth and personal adjustments as he navigates fame and relationships in the showbiz spo

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

