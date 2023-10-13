Movies | Celebrities

Wedding Guest Style: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Priyanka Chopra's traditional dresses to steal

When it comes to stealing the spotlight as a wedding guest, who better to look up to than the Bollywood queens, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. Check out their styles below.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Oct,2023 07:45:41
Wedding season is in full swing, and it’s not just about celebrating love; it’s also a prime time to showcase your fabulous fashion sense. When it comes to stealing the spotlight as a wedding guest, who better to look up to than the Bollywood queens, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra? These leading ladies have a knack for turning heads and setting trends wherever they go. From Deepika’s timeless elegance to Katrina’s contemporary chic and Priyanka’s global glamour, their traditional dresses are a treasure trove of inspiration for wedding guest style. So, let their fashion choices be your guiding light as you prepare to rock the dance floor and toast to love in style. After all, when it’s time to celebrate love, why not do it in a dress that’s worth a thousand compliments?

Priyanka Chopra: Lilac Luxury

When Priyanka Chopra graced an event in her stunning lilac saree, she looked nothing short of a doll come to life. The heavily embellished lilac saree, with intricate lace work, was a sight to behold. But it was the stylish blouse with a deep v-cut back that truly stole the show, adding a contemporary twist to traditional attire. Priyanka’s short wavy hairdo, sleek eyebrows, and dewy soft eyes, complemented by bold red lips, exuded charm and elegance. To complete the look, the diva donned a pair of beautiful diamond earrings, proving that when it comes to fashion, Priyanka is the reigning queen of style.

Katrina Kaif: Red Radiance

When it comes to fashion, Katrina Kaif is an absolute stunner, and she never disappoints. In a beautiful red lehenga choli intricately adorned with leafy designs, she set a new standard for wedding guest fashion. The red floral work against the beige base of her lehenga was a visual delight, turning heads wherever she went. Katrina chose to keep her hair flowy and her makeup minimal, letting the outfit speak for itself. Her style is an embodiment of understated elegance, and she effortlessly commands attention with her eminent fashion choices.

Deepika Padukone: Golden Glamour

Deepika Padukone, the reigning queen of style, never fails to impress with her sartorial choices. In a stylish golden yellow churidar, she radiated an aura of timeless charm. The ochre yellow suit featured beautifully striped zari work, a stunning nod to traditional Indian aesthetics. Deepika paired it with her signature sleek mid-parted hairbun, accentuating her regal presence. Her smokey smudgy eyes and pink lips added a touch of modernity to the traditional ensemble. With her radiant smile, Deepika proved yet again that she is the ultimate fashion icon, always ready to steal the show.

When it comes to wedding guest fashion, these leading ladies of Bollywood are unparalleled in their ability to turn any event into a runway. Their impeccable style choices are not just fashion statements; they are a celebration of elegance, charm, and individuality. So, as you prepare to attend that next wedding, take a page out of their style books and get ready to shine like a star. After all, when you look this good, it’s impossible not to steal the spotlight.

