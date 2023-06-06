ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jun,2023 21:05:59
When Kangana Ranaut called Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s ‘Puppet’

Kangana Ranaut, renowned for her unwavering candour and fearless expression, has once again seized the spotlight with her incisive remarks. In a no-holds-barred moment, the luminary actress fearlessly branded Alia Bhatt as nothing more than a mere “puppet” manipulated by the influential strings of Karan Johar.

With resolute conviction, Kangana asserted that Alia’s entire identity hinges solely on her association with the renowned filmmaker, reducing her to a puppet in his theatrical realm. Such audacious assertions serve as a stern reminder of Kangana’s steadfast determination to challenge the status quo and shatter the shackles of conformity in the glitzy world of Bollywood. Her words, laden with a commanding intensity, resound powerfully, demanding introspection and igniting a fiery discourse that leaves no room for complacency.

Kangana Ranaut called Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s puppet

Talking to Pink Villa, Kangana Ranaut said, “I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism… If she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being Karan Johar’s puppet then I don’t consider her successful.”

She added that she hopes Alia understands the true meaning of success, saying, “I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raising a voice, then her success has no value.” ” I hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, nepotism gang life is simply restricted to giving and taking favours, hope she rises above that.” As quoted by NDTV.

Earlier, to this, the actress talked about Nepotism in Bollywood, and accused the industry for ganging up on her for speaking about it. However, Alia later also in an interview said that she hasn’t done anything to upset Kangana, intentionally and if she has, she will apologise to her. She said, “I hope she doesn’t dislike me and I don’t think she dislikes me. I don’t think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level”

