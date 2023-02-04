Hansika Motwani is one of the prettiest and most talented actresses and performing divas that we all currently have in the Indian entertainment industry. For the unversed, it’s been quite literally many years now that Hansika has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry. Well, no wonder, we love the way she’s grown and progressed in her career professionally courtesy of some serious hard work and efforts. The damsel begun her professional journey many years back as a young and talented artiste with ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ and from there onwards, she’s certainly seen tremendous growth and how. Hansika is someone who’s always been ‘over the top’ when it comes to showing her life on camera in public and well, we truly love it and how.

Some time back, the gorgeous diva got married in a lovely and intimate ceremony at Paris and it was truly a visual delight for one and all. Soon after the big day, Hansika shared cute and adorable photos and videos of herself with her dear husband and we were all mesmerized seeing the same too. Well, now, after all this, she’s now shared more droolworthy photos and content from their end and as expected, it is serving as a visual delight for real. Well, do you all wish to check her out and understand better as to why she’s so happy and all smiles? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and entertaining for real, right folks? Brilliant in the real and genuine sense of the term, ain't it?