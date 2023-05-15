ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

Ben Affleck’s Air Review: Is A Crashing Bore

Ben Affleck is one of the most loved and admired personalities in the Hollywood entertainment industry and we love him his movie Air is one of the biggest blockbusters that we have around it. Subhash K Jha does an in-depth review of the project

Author: Subhash K Jha
15 May,2023 22:40:31
Air (Netflix)

Rating: **

Ben Affleck who plays the Nike shoe company’s boss in this very strenuously hip and campy film, has a habit of putting his bare feet up on his desk while meeting with his colleagues.

Now this act is a very Oriental thing. Men don’t show their feet in cinema of the West. Not superstars for sure, even in the Orient. When was the last time you saw Shah Rukh Khan’s feet on the screen?

Affleck with his feet up in Air(up in the air?!) is symptomatic of this film’s hunger to be as cool as the shoe brand that it hardsells to an audience that has zero interest in the business on-hand.

This is not a sports drama, as its being sold to be . It is about the drama behind the sports as one overweight executive from Nike Sonny Vaccaro(played by a duly fattened and excitable Matt Damon) tries to poach basketball legend Michael Jordan away from other sneakers companies to Nike.

Vaccaro’s approach is purely that of a cinematic hero: push push push until, like a stubborn sneaker stuck on your ankle, the other party relents.From the time when Sonny approaches Jordan’s Mom (not his Dad who remains a bovine blacked-out back-grounder in the brisk business deal) to the time when she says yes, the screenplay is filled with various flavours of rant,mostly on the phone with agents haranguing Sonny while Sonny keeps smiling through all of it, determined to win over Michael Jordan’s mother .

The smug film is an ordeal for those who don’t dig basketball. It is an ordeal even for those who do. There is no basketball in the film. Only characters who have business stakes in the game arguing and abusing over it. All this probably happened before Michael Jordan was weaned into becoming Nike’s brand ambassador. There is probably an interesting story tucked away in the negotiation between Nike and Jordan. This is not it.

Air is a crashing bore of a film. It is hard to believe that bestfriends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon could collaborate on something so bland and blasé after bonding over such classics as Good Will Hunting and Chasing Amy.

Neither Affleck nor Damon are at their best here as actors. Viola Davis easily wins the actors’ race as Jordan’s shrewd but gentle mother. She brings a bit of gravitas in a film that otherwise sadly lacks that quality.

As for Affleck’s direction, it is hard to believe he directed one of my favourite political thrillers Argo. This time in Air Affleck’s direction is turgid and over-punctuated, as though he were trying to hide the sheer weightlessness of the theme and silliness of the mood.

By the way, we only get to see Michael Jordan’s archival footage . Whenever he is on the screen otherwise, we don’t see his face.This in a way is what the film achieves. A shadowy mass of voluble nothing.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

