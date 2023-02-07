Navigate

Couple Goals: Jennifer Lopez With Ben Affleck And Dwayne Johnson With Lauren Hashian At Grammys 2023

Hollywood industry's two favorite couples Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck and Dwayne Johnson with Lauren Hashian, had cozy moments at Grammy Awards 2023

Last night was music’s biggest event when the amazing Trevor Noah in Los Angeles hosted the 65th Grammy Awards. This event takes place annually to celebrate the best in music. It was a star-studded event; the top music artists appeared on the red carpet and made it to the headlines. At the same time, the couples at the event wowed fans with their stunning appearance together on the red carpet. Among these, Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck and Dwayne Johnson with Lauren Hashian caught the eyes of the camera.

Jennifer Lopez appeared on the red carpet in a phenomenal look in a glittery silver blue ruffle tail gown. She styled her look with diamond accessories, a sleek hairstyle, and dramatic makeup rounded her look. In comparison, Ben Affleck looked like a gentleman in a black and white suit. The duo was seen cuddling up with each other and posing for a photo on a round table. They shared the space with former wrestler Dwyane Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian.

Dwyane Johnson appeared on the red carpet with wifey Lauren Hashian in a golden tuxedo paired with black shoes. In comparison, Lauren Hashian styled herself in a silver halter neck bodycon dress paired with matching earrings and makeup to round her sparkling look. Both the couples were holding hands and smiled brightly at the cameras. This table, indeed, was loaded with love and cuteness. These pictures shared on @justjared made fans go in love with their cuteness.

A user in the comments said, “He looks like he’s being held against his will (Considering Ben Affleck).” While the other said, “QUEEN JLO ROYALTY .” The third commented, “Ben Affleck looks like he’s 5 minutes away from crying during a much-needed smoke break.” Many other users dropped hearts and adorable emojis for the couple.

