Jennifer Lopez Styles Her Look In Manish Malhotra’s ILENA Necklace Set At Atlas Premiere,

Manish Malhotra is a giant in the fashion world. Whether talking about reviving Indian couture or creating western dresses or exquisite jewelries, his artistry never fails to captivate attention. And it seems Hollywood’s iconic actress Jennifer Lopez also couldn’t resist styling her look with Manish Malhotra’s collection.

Jennifer Lopez Styling Manish Malhotra’s Beautiful Necklace Set

At the red carpet of her upcoming film Atlas premiere, Hollywood beauty Jennifer graced her look in a stunning appearance. She wore a white tube top teamed with a black skirt, defining her jaw-dropping figure. But it was the exquisite necklace set that caught our attention. This beautiful piece was from Manish Malhotra Jewellery.

Well, this necklace set was not a usual piece but an exquisite ILENA Necklace Set featuring special cut 165 ct emeralds and an array of trillion cut diamonds, symbolizing Indian craftsmanship and artistry. You can see how elegant Jennifer looks gracing her appearance in the beautiful necklace set. She sure was a sight to behold.