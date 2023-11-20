Manish Malhotra wraps up shooting his directorial debut “Bun Tikki”, Shilpa Shetty proud

Manish Malhotra joyfully revealed the completion of filming for his upcoming production, “Bun Tikki.” Making a significant return to the silver screen, the film features the iconic Zeenat Aman alongside seasoned actors Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. Manish shared a captivating picture, encapsulating the essence of the project, and expressed his dedication to crafting emotionally resonant stories. The film, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Marijke Desouza, and Manish himself, commenced its journey with prayers and blessings in Shimla. Manish Malhotra articulated his dream of contributing to the world of cinema with sensitive and impactful narratives, setting the stage for what promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.

Taking to social media, Manish Malhotra shared his excitement, stating, “It was my dream to make movies with sensitive, emotional stories.” The post conveyed the initiation of the production’s second film, “Bun Tikki,” marked by love and passion. The esteemed cast, featuring the legendary Shabana Azmi, the iconic Zeenat Aman, and the talented Abhay Deol, adds a touch of brilliance to this eagerly awaited project. Shilpa Shetty also joined in the celebration, expressing pride in Manish Malhotra’s venture and extending warm wishes for more cinematic successes.

As “Bun Tikki” unfolds, anticipation builds around the film’s storyline and the magic that Manish Malhotra and his team aim to weave on the big screen. The blend of seasoned actors, a compelling narrative, and the picturesque backdrop of Shimla sets the stage for a cinematic masterpiece in the making. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting venture from Manish Malhotra and Stage 5 Productions.