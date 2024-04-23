Atlas Trailer: Jennifer Lopez takes on a role like never-before

Jennifer Lopez takes on a never-before-seen avatar as a sci-fi action heroine in “Atlas,” directed by Brad Peyton, set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on May 24th.

Netflix unveiled the Trailer and Key Art of the upcoming film ‘ Atlas ,’ starring Jennifer Lopez. The film follows Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez) , a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Directed by Brad Peyton , the film also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.. The collaboration between Brad Peyton and Jennifer Lopez with Netflix further heightens anticipation, as the trailer offers a glimpse into a future where the destiny of humanity rests in the hands of one woman, Atlas.

CREDITS

DIRECTOR: Brad Peyton

WRITERS: Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite

PRODUCERS: Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment; Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures; Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions; and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti/Schechter Films

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Samson MÃ¼cke, Michael Riley McGrath

KEY CAST: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.