Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

It doesn’t entirely come as a surprise after rumors were running abuzz about one of the most-loved couples breaking up. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, affectionately called ‘Bennifer’ by the fans gave their love story a second chance about two years ago and after dating for a while, they went on to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.

What made this news even bigger was the fact that Affleck and Lopez dated each other back in the early 2000s but broke up after a while. They went on to rekindle their relationship almost two plus decades later and were seemingly in immense love with each other.

But earlier on Tuesday, Lopez officially filed for divorce at a Los Angeles court, Hollywood trade outlet Variety and celebrity gossip website TMZ said.

A representative for Lopez declined to comment. Affleck’s publicist did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

It was the fourth marriage for Lopez while it was the second marriage for Affleck.

For the uninitiated, Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002 on the set of the widely panned movie Gigli.

They became a huge sensation as they began dating and announced their engagement.

However, they postponed their planned 2003 wedding, only to announce their relationship was over in early 2004.

Talking about their rekindling in 2021, “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” Lopez said in an interview that time.

Lopez was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme.

Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner and they are the parents of Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.