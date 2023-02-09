Jennifer Lopez is hitting headlines with her shining blue armour at the Grammy Award. The actress who has got the whole world to fall in love with her, cherish her allure and work, now propels a starry eye, with her chicest fashion updos at the Grammys. The star recently shared a video on her Instagram handle where we could spot her in her best moments at the award night, with her dear husband Ben Affleck.

In the reel video, we can see a blend of some clips from the Grammy awards to some stunning pictures of the singer-turned-actress. The beauty picked up a shining bright sequinned blue piece from the Gucci’s rack to ace the red carpet of Grammys. The gorgeous gown featured a high slit in the front with beautiful trailing ruffles. She teamed the outfit with sleek straight blonde hair, dewy bold eyes and nude pink lips. The actress completed the sparkle and shimmer with her accentuated diamond jewellery set.

Sharing the video, Jennifer Lopez wrote, “Always the best time with my love, my husband 🤍 #Grammys @recordingacademy #ThisIsMeNow @harrystyles @therealmaryjblige @badbunnypr @jlobeauty 📸 @lacarba”

Here take a look-

The reel outshined all the way through on Instagram after Jennifer shared it on her Instagram handle. While some of her fans were falling all head over the heels, some found it off between her and Ben Affleck. However, if you ask us! We can’t keep any calm looking at the two in the video!

A user wrote, “This is why I don’t take pictures with my husband anymore. He never seems to be enjoying himself or he’s just not photogenic. But I’m not having a 2nd hand embarrassment moment. I’ve learned to respect his choice of not capturing every selfie 🤳🏽 or outfits. Some men just don’t care for it as much as us girls!”

Another commented, “Leave Ben home. Clearly it’s not his thing”

