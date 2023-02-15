The time when swimmers ran laps in one-piece bathing suits while wearing goggles and rubber caps is long gone. However, in recent years, one-pieces have become just as popular among non-athletes as bikinis, and some celebrities are fully supportive.

One-piece swimsuits don’t have to have the basic silhouette you’re probably picturing from that whole lap pool scenario, as Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez showed when they were all seen on the same day sporting really chic solid-coloured one-piece swimsuits.

The finest thing you can find today is a video from Selena’s NYE yacht party that has gone viral online. While sporting a black and white bikini and wearing gorgeous whites, Selena exudes body positivity ideals. It is fantastic for her fans to see Gomez happy and healthy in the film following the release of her poignant documentary My Mind &Me.

Selena is seen having a blast with her girlfriends. The actress, who exudes radiance and confidence, stunned fans by displaying her toned physique in a bikini. Selena has openly discussed self-love and body positivity with her followers throughout her career.

Selena Gomez is sporting a La Mariette bikini from her friend’s clothing brand. She posed in the vibrant two-piece, flaunting her blonde hair, in a water-filled cave.

On the opposite side, The 53-year-old artist Jennifer Lopez took some time to pose for two one-piece swimsuit shots and rocked them. The first swimsuit was a straightforward yellow design with a scoop neckline and high-leg styling that highlighted her hips and looked like pure sunlight.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer posed for the pictures while dozing across two blue chairs and donning the amusing one-piece. She used her left hand to steady herself while holding a clear glass filled with what looked like an iced light pink beverage. Another image showed Jennifer writing in a diary, and a third showed her sitting up and turning her head away while holding her aviator sunglasses. She accessorized with a bandana with white, blue, red, and yellow stripes and gold hoop earrings.

In the plunging suit that exposed a lot of skin, JLo flaunted her toned physique while posing on a paddleboard in the ocean.

Source : dailymail, us weekly, koimoi