Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon

Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon turned 33 years old today. The actress has come a long way in her career after marking her debut in Hindi cinema with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. Her hard work and grounded personality have made her a favorite of many, even in the industry. People who have worked with her admires her personality.

In order to make her day, many Bollywood stars, from Anushka Sharma to Malaika Arora, wished Kriti Sanon taking to their Instagram profile.

Anushka Sharma shared a vibrant red picture of the actress, and in the text, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Kriti, Wishing you love and light always.”

Her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared a BTS picture from their time together, and in the caption, he said, “Happy b’day Kriti Sanon here’s to many more fun experiences my friend.”

Rakul Preet Singh shared a stunning picturesque monochrome picture and wished her, “Happy Birthday Kriti. Hope your special day brings you all that your heart desires.”

Manish Malhotra’s dropped a picture with the diva and wished her, “Happy happy birthday my dearest Kriti Sanon. Stay the wonderful girl that you are always.”

Vaani Kapoor posted a sassy picture of the diva, and in the text, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Kriti. Wishing you abundant happiness and love.”

Malaika Arora shared a glamorous picture with herself and wished her Happy b’day dear Kriti Sanon more power to you (and the tallest).”

