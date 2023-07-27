ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon

Bollywood biggies wished the stunning actress Kriti Sanon for her birthday from, Anushka Sharma to Malaika Arora on her Instagram profile. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jul,2023 18:34:00
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838221

Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon turned 33 years old today. The actress has come a long way in her career after marking her debut in Hindi cinema with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. Her hard work and grounded personality have made her a favorite of many, even in the industry. People who have worked with her admires her personality.

In order to make her day, many Bollywood stars, from Anushka Sharma to Malaika Arora, wished Kriti Sanon taking to their Instagram profile.

Anushka Sharma shared a vibrant red picture of the actress, and in the text, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Kriti, Wishing you love and light always.”

Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838209

Her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared a BTS picture from their time together, and in the caption, he said, “Happy b’day Kriti Sanon here’s to many more fun experiences my friend.”

Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838212

Rakul Preet Singh shared a stunning picturesque monochrome picture and wished her, “Happy Birthday Kriti. Hope your special day brings you all that your heart desires.”

Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838214

Manish Malhotra’s dropped a picture with the diva and wished her, “Happy happy birthday my dearest Kriti Sanon. Stay the wonderful girl that you are always.”

Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838217

Vaani Kapoor posted a sassy picture of the diva, and in the text, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Kriti. Wishing you abundant happiness and love.”

Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838219

Malaika Arora shared a glamorous picture with herself and wished her Happy b’day dear Kriti Sanon more power to you (and the tallest).”

Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838220

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Dubai Diaries 838193
Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s Dubai Diaries
Auto Draft 837923
Kriti Sanon and her path to being a leading lady in Indian Film Industry
Shower, Sunlight, And Sunkissed Pictures- Kriti Sanon's Best Feel 837763
Shower, Sunlight, And Sunkissed Pictures- Kriti Sanon’s Best Feel
Vaani Kapoor Looks Sparkling In Rosy Makeup; Fan Says 'Literally Flawless' 837634
Vaani Kapoor Looks Sparkling In Rosy Makeup; Fan Says ‘Literally Flawless’
In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora At Manish Malhotra House Party 837666
In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora At Manish Malhotra House Party
Sneak Peek Into Rakul Preet Singh's Mermaid Avatar In Printed Bikini 837412
Sneak Peek Into Rakul Preet Singh’s Mermaid Avatar In Printed Bikini
Latest Stories
Subhashree Ganguly embraces timeless alure in lavender hued Anarkali, see pics 838067
Subhashree Ganguly embraces timeless alure in lavender hued Anarkali, see pics
Here's why Karanvir Sharma's makeup room is the most loved one on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua 838243
Here’s why Karanvir Sharma’s makeup room is the most loved one on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua
Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Expresses Dismay Over Fake News and Labels Social Media a Toxic Environment 838239
Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Expresses Dismay Over Fake News and Labels Social Media a Toxic Environment
RIP: Legendary Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passes away 838237
RIP: Legendary Irish singer Sinead O’Connor passes away
Tara Sutaria: 5 Times She Gave Us Major Beachy Vibes - No Wonder She's a Water Baby 838235
Tara Sutaria: 5 Times She Gave Us Major Beachy Vibes – No Wonder She’s a Water Baby
Bhola Shankar Trailer: Witness Chiranjeevi's Action Sequence 838231
Bhola Shankar Trailer: Witness Chiranjeevi’s Action Sequence
Read Latest News