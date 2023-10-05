Movies | Celebrities

‘My fav human,’ Parineeti Chopra shares unseen moment with Manish Malhotra from her wedding day

Actress Parineeti Chopra recently exchanged vows with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in a grand ceremony held at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24. The actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her special day, where she looked resplendent in an exquisite ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Oct,2023 22:35:06
Actress Parineeti Chopra recently exchanged vows with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in a grand ceremony held at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24. The actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her special day, where she looked resplendent in an exquisite ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga. In the digital age of weddings, their nuptials were captured as a cinematic masterpiece, with the official wedding filmmakers, House On The Clouds, releasing a trove of previously unseen photographs from the joyous occasion on their social media platforms.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen wedding pictures

The photos unveiled by House On The Clouds provide an intimate look into the magical wedding celebration. Parineeti Chopra can be seen in her stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga, complemented by striking statement jewelry. Another frame captures the heartfelt moments leading up to the ceremony, featuring Raghav Chadha as he gets ready for the big day. The series also includes a poignant monochrome snapshot of Manish Malhotra guiding Parineeti down a grand staircase while holding her elegant mesh veil. Additionally, the album showcases Parineeti’s brothers, Sahaj and Shivang, and a captivating view of the lush green mandap, the sacred space where the couple exchanged their vows.

Expressing her fondness for renowned designer Manish Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra shared one of the pictures on her Instagram stories and tagged him, affectionately referring to him as “my fav human.” This heartfelt moment added a personal touch to the already heartwarming collection of photographs, further cementing the beauty and significance of their special day.

Have a look-

