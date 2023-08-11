ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt Brings 'Sarees For Ranis' With Manish Malhotra

Alia Bhatt always comes up with something creative and new. And this time, after the success of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she brings a new collection of saree with Manish Malhotra

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Aug,2023 09:30:54
Alia Bhatt Brings 'Sarees For Ranis' With Manish Malhotra 842043

Alia Bhatt is on a roll. And why not? The actress has been receiving immense love for her amazing performance in her recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has received appreciation from the critics and the viewers. And today, she announced good news for her fans as she brought up a new collection of saree with Manish Malhotra.

Alia Bhatt’s New Saree Collection With Manish Malhotra

Rani from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, throughout promotions of the film, wore a saree, and to make better use of it, she is coming up with a new saree collection for all the Ranis.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared the details about the new collection. In the post, she shares that her wardrobe, named MiSu, is an initiative that focuses on keeping clothes from landfills and will launch the 13th edition tomorrow. The actress mentions that it’s really special to her.

Alia Bhatt Brings 'Sarees For Ranis' With Manish Malhotra 842045

Further, Alia mentioned that she has been working with Manish Malhotra closely to ensure that all the saree she wore during the promotions of her film reaches all her dear Ranis.

And the revenue from this saree sale will go towards preventive and promotive healthcare for women and children through the organization SNEHA. Also, the collection will be available on manishmalhotra.in.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

